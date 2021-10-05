The Kardashian sisters and the new reality show on tv

The most famous sisters in America and on Social Networks have just presented a new project

After about thirteen months from the end of the well-known program that made them famous, the Kardashian sisters have decided to return in front of the cameras and make fans dream.

They will, in fact, be the protagonists of an unpublished docu-reality written for them.

A new format

The very famous Kardashian sisters have signed with Hulu a contract that will see them as the protagonists of a completely new and different docu-reality than what we have seen so far on TV. A source said: “It is a format far from the past, more elegant”.

Almost political

The source, always a Us Weekly, explained that it is something almost political: “There is great attention to Kim’s path as a lawyer, something that was partly touched on in the last season of Keeping up with the Kardashians. They are trying to make the show political in some way ”.

The shooting

Still according to what the source said, filming would have started very recently: “Inside the show, there will be the whole family, but Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and her mother, Kris Jenner, will be the heart”.