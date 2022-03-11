“The last few days have not been easy at all”

Donnarumma was singled out as one of the culprits in PSG’s traumatic elimination in the round of 16 against Real Madrid.

Gianluigi Donnarumma, PSG’s Italian goalkeeper, confessed this Friday that “the last two days have not been easy at all”, alluding to the error that led to the first goal of Karim Benzemawho laid the first stone for the comeback of the Real Madrid.

“The elimination of the Champions has been a hard blow,” the considered best goalkeeper in the world assumed in a message on Instagram.

“The last two days have not been easy at all, but it is precisely those moments that strengthen us,” he added.

Donnarumma, pointed out as one of the culprits of the traumatic elimination of the PSG in the eighths of Championsnow opted “to give everything for the shirt, the club and the fans” in Paris to raise the league 1, in which they are leaders with a comfortable advantage of 13 points.

In his brief message, the European champion with Italy did not allude to an alleged fight with his partner Neymar in the locker room after Wednesday’s clash, an episode already denied on Thursday by the Brazilian striker.



According to some media, Neymar would have reproached Donnarumma for the error in the first goal and teammates PSG they would have had to separate them so as not to grow up.

Mbappé assumes failure of not winning the Champions League and thanks fans for support

The French striker Kylian Mbappeassumed the failure of not having achieved the great objective of the PSGto conquer her Champions Leagueand thanked the support of the Parisian fans, despite the elimination in the round of 16.

In a message on Instagram, the 23-year-old Parisian star gave no clues about his future. His contract ends in June 2022 and the Real Madridwho wish his signing in August, awaits him with open arms.

“The Champions League was our big goal, but we have failed. The season is not over yet and, whatever happens, we will be united and determined until the last game of the season. I thank the fans who support us and those who traveled with us. This is Paris,” said Bondy’s attacker.

Despite the removal, Mbappe He was one of the protagonists of the duel against Real Madrid.

In the first leg, he scored the winning goal in Paris and, in the second leg, held this Wednesday, he scored the first of the match, which was ultimately annulled by the three scored by his compatriot Karim Benzema and that they left the PSG in the gutter against all odds.