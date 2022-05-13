The losing streak is over, Shiba is back on the rise! Cardano (ADA) continues to rise and is now at 0.5867. How much is a Dogecoin worth? SHIB SHIBUSD DOGE DOGEUSD ADA ADAUSD

photo freepik.com

For more than a week now, these three cryptocurrencies have been on the tightrope, generating massive losses that would alarm the investor. On the other hand, yesterday morning, they would have the lowest decline that has been seen in the year, in these circumstances, desperation reaches the traitors. The good news arrived on a plate at 2:19 am, where Shiba; Doge and Cardano would rise again and significantly reduce weekly losses.

Shiba Inu Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – Let’s hope it stays that way for the rest of the week

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency had for Thursday, May 12 at 8:09 am, a value of $0.000009975. And as part of this 24-hour analysis, today at the same time, a total value of $0.00001368. The final results give gains in (+ 38.33%) in a 24-hour range, and would still maintain a heartbreaking valuation attached at (-32.45%) in a week’s time.



To the surprise of many investors, yesterday in the analysis we have seen a decline in very significant amounts for Shiba, where there were losses of approximately 36%, however, today it would have generated even more of the same volume of losses in the slide of Yesterday.

When did this rise in values ​​begin?

The shot started in a range at 2:24 am today, generating small to medium bullish amounts that still have no end in sight, so it may still rise as the hours go by.

But are these amounts stable?

The volatility of cryptocurrencies is something to be wary of, they can change from one moment to another due to many news that do not even have to do with cryptocurrencies, such as: Catastrophes, rise in the dollar, price of the euro, inflation in powerful countries, new parameters. However, the evolution that we have started to see with most cryptos leaves investors more calm, because they have not seen a profit in several days.

Invest or withdraw everything?

It is a question that the traders may still ask themselves, but with how well the Altcoins are doing, it is each one’s decision to know the limits and the amount that they have generated and/or lost in these last two weeks where the sinking of many began. crypto.

The highest amount occurred at 7:54 am, with a total of $0.00001372. On the other hand, the lowest number happened yesterday at 9:19 am, with a total of $0.000009145.



Current Shiba Inu chart, for the last 24 hours

Dogecoin Cryptocurrency Analysis of the Day – What a Great 70% Recovery

Regarding the Dogecoin cryptocurrency, for yesterday at 8:09 am, it had a value of $0.07359. While for today at the same time, it has a total value of $0.09318. These results obtained give (+28.40%) earnings in a 24-hour range.

The month of May would have been one of the worst months that Dogecoin has had, its valuation would have decreased a lot in less than 8 days, all this began last Thursday, May 5, where due to the new price of the dollar, plus the fall of Wall Street would have caused almost all cryptocurrencies to collapse in a bearish wave that had nowhere to end. However, early today we have the gains that we would have been expecting for the entire terrible week, even so, these gains have not been able to fully recover the weekly lows, where for the date we would have a reference at (- 27.83 %) in a range of 7 days.

The highest amount occurred at 5:59 am today, with a total of $0.09425. While the lowest amount occurred yesterday at 9:19 am, with figures in $0.07004.



Dogecoin current chart, for the last 24 hours

Cardano cryptocurrency analysis of the day – it came at the best time

For yesterday, the Cardano cryptocurrency at the specific time of 8:10 am, had a reference amount in $0.4151. And today at the same time it presents a value in $0.5867. That is why the final result would be attached with a percentage of (+43.18%) earnings in a 24-hour range.

Cardano has a graph with a lower amount of profit during the first hours, however, the final profits would be very similar to those that other cryptocurrencies have generated. We could say that this started from the first minutes of the analysis, where the small and medium amounts were already projecting to improve little by little, but this was seen with much more intensity from 2:19 am. Although ADA had a small decline, this would not be very significant because it would still remain in the bullish range of the day, in addition to being completely overshadowed by the rises.

The highest amount occurred at 7:29 am, with a total of $0.6007. While the lowest value happened yesterday at 9:19 am, with a total of $0.4065.



Current Cardano chart for the last 24 hours