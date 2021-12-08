The Lost Symbol 2 will be there: previews, plot, cast, streaming

Will the Lost Symbol 2 be there? Will the series based on Dan Brown’s novels continue? Here are the latest advances on the future of the Robert Langdon series. The broadcast of The Lost Symbol, a live-action series centered around Professor Robert Langdon played by Ashley Zukerman, ended on Monday 6 December on Sky Serie.

Will the Lost Symbol 2 be there? Will the series based on Dan Brown’s novels continue? Here are the latest advances on the future of the Robert Langdon series. The broadcast of The Lost Symbol, a live-action series centered around Professor Robert Langdon played by Ashley Zukerman, ended on Monday 6 December on Sky Serie. Currently, Peacock, Comcast’s on-demand streaming service that is the developer and distributor of the series in the United States, has not formally renewed The Lost Symbol. According to rumors, the confirmation would have already been unofficial, so the announcement should be imminent.

Lost Symbol 2, when released, plots

Filming for the first season kicked off last June in Toronto, and wrapped in mid-October. If confirmed, the production of the new episodes could start at the gates of next summer, so as to make possible the debut of the second season in the course of autumn 2022 on Peacock in the United States, and later on Sky Series in Italy.

Based on Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller of the same name, the series follows the adventures of young Robert Langdon (Zukerman), the iconic Harvard University professor of religious symbology already played by Tom Hanks in film. In this television series, Langdon grapples with the first challenge of his brilliant academic career. To find the elusive Lost Symbol and thwart a chilling global conspiracy, Professor Langdon must draw on his nerve and all of his talent.

Cast

If confirmed, the cast of the second season will count on the return of Ashley Zukerman (Robert Langdon), Beau Knapp (Mal’akh), Eddie Izzard (Peter), Keenan Jolliff (Zachary Solomon), Raoul Bhaneja (Nicholas Bastin), Rick Gonzalez (Nuñez), Sammi Rotibi (agent Adamu), Sumalee Montano (Sato) and Valorie Curry (Katherine).

The Lost Symbol 2, where to see, streaming

In streaming, the second season will once again be exclusive to Peacock in the United States, while in our country it will be broadcast on Sky Serie and in streaming first ever on the platform Now.