The luxurious and amazing university that Zahara Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie, entered

Months ago, Angelina Jolie surprised her loyal fans on digital platforms and international media with the official announcement she made about a new achievement for her family. The famous actress celebrated the educational progress of Zahara Jolie-Pitt, one of her adoptive daughters, who was enrolled in a renowned university in the United States.

According to what was known, the renowned actress and Brad Pitt, her ex-husband, They celebrated that their family member entered Spelman College, a university famous in history for being a leader in the education of Afro-descendant women. The institution has been dedicated from its inception to academic excellence in the leading arts and sciences, in addition to concentrating its reinforcement on the intellectual and creative development of all students who attend.

As it was known, the university has all kinds of dormitories, which are divided into shared, individual and private suites, which have a kitchen, bathroom and a living room. As a support mechanism for students, Spelman College has a space that offers sound therapy, guided meditation and self-care activities.

The institution was also characterized by being inclusive when carrying out all kinds of recreational, sports and routine activities, fostering a positive and energetic attitude in young people. The place also has a swimming pool that is open throughout the school year, where they can practice swimming, jogging or moments of relaxation.

However, at Spelman there is a religious setting for students to attend and work on their spiritual beliefs, uniting the entire community that entered and have similarities in faith.

The internal projects at the university have captivated the attention of millions of young people over time, leaving a mark on the Afro-descendant community. Much was said about the internal work with the student body, which is forged on issues of leadership and ethics.

It is important to remember that weeks ago it was possible to see a series of contents by Angelina Jolie and Zahara, who met again after spending time apart due to the academic commitments of the 17-year-old girl. The daughter of the artists was involved in Hollywood, paving the way for a promising career on the big screen.

Brad Pitt’s Rep Says Abuse Accusations Are False

After Angelina Jolie came out publicly to say that her ex-partner Brad Pitt had violated her and her children, in 2016, a legal representative came out in defense of the actor.

Brad Pitt allegedly “smothered” one of his children with Angelina Jolie and “grabbed” his then-wife by the head during a mid-flight in a private plane in 2016, according to court documents obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, October 4.

the actress of maleficent47, recently filed a countersuit alleging that the 58-year-old Fight Club star allegedly “choked one of the boys and punched another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her.”

“Pitt grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her, then grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her again, then throwing her to the bathroom wall – it can be read in the legal text, which also states that the actress narrated how, allegedly, that her ex-partner attacked one of her children when he tried to defend her- Pitt choked one of the children and punched another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with her to stop. They were all scared. Many were crying.”

The text continues recounting more accusations against the actor and inappropriate behavior. “At one point, he poured beer on Jolie; in another, he poured beer and red wine on children.”

international news network CNN He mentioned that after Jolie’s statements that have gone around the world, a representative came out in defense of the 58-year-old actor and assured that everything said is a lie. “(Jolie’s story) keeps evolving every time she tells it with new unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did, but not for the things he didn’t do. These new accusations are completely false”.