The man who tried to enter the FBI headquarters dies at the hands of the Police

The man who tried to enter the local FBI headquarters in the city of Cincinnati (Ohio, USA) died this Thursday at the hands of the Police.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified by the authorities, was chased by the police after fleeing the scene and was killed in a confrontation with the agents around 3:00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT), according to local media reported. No member of law enforcement was injured in the confrontation, authorities said.

At around 9:15 a.m. local time (9:15 p.m. GMT), the man tried to enter the FBI building armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a nail gun, according to authorities. The suspect fired multiple shots at law enforcement officers fleeing from him, but no injuries were reported.

FBI Director Christopher Wray rejected the “baseless” attacks on the FBI in a statement.

“Violence and threats against law enforcement, including the FBI, are dangerous and should be of grave concern to all Americans,” Wray also said Thursday.

What happened takes place at a time when threats against the FBI have increased after this investigative body searched the mansion of former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) in Florida in search of classified documents that could have been taken when leaving the power.

The authorities have not yet reported on the possible motivations of the suspect.