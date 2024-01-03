The medical guards are reluctant to participate, as are the interns.

1st of January Royal Decree (RD) 2/2023dated March 16, according to which all students speaking academic or training practice included in their academic routes They will use these hours towards their future retirement.. Until now, only those who were paid were taken into account, but starting in 2024 this will be the case. also those who do not receive financial compensation.

This is good news for students Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Psychology or any other academic training in the industry Medical Sciences. However, certified doctors could not avoid the question: what about 24-hour shifts? How are these days counted towards retirement age?

Given the spread of this news Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez Through their profile on

Medical guards don’t count, but they quote “to the maximum”

Retired doctor and former Secretary General of Amytsa, Julian Ezquerra, He wanted to clarify some concepts to his professional colleagues and explain that “medical security doesn’t count”“from the point of view of time retirement, and therefore to say that “they do not contribute” is a “poor definition”, since regardless of the performance of the guards, Medicine is at the highest level of contributions and makes a choice in favor of, therefore, the most high pension range.

Let’s see if we can clear up the concepts according to some of today’s tweets.

Medical guards do not count toward retirement age.

The word “unquoted” is a poor description. With or without security, doctors receive the maximum contribution to the maximum pension. — Julian Ezquerra (@jezquerra57) January 2, 2024

But Ezquerra’s words were not initially enough to “calm the waters” and that is why the Family Doctor was forced to detail his explanations in a new thread on the same platform. To explain more clearly, he did some calculations on what they mean in terms of prices. Worked with medical security for 30 years. Having explained what is counted and what is subtracted, the final result with three such days per week is d.and worked for a 65-year-old specialist for just over 49 years.

To be more specific, his next messages state that his profession says: “all hours, always maximum”And “9 extra years” received from guards do not count. Therefore, for personal income tax, these hours are “taxed at the maximum level,” although the required 7 hours of rest are deducted. For all these reasons, Ezquerra calls on medicine as a whole to clarify the reasons for the protest and turn in a different direction: “voluntary retirement at age 60.”

2.- Here’s how to better understand something:

– We quote for all hours, always at maximum

– They don’t tell us the extra 9 years

– For personal income tax purposes, security guards are taxed at the maximum level.

– Discount 7 hours of rest after security

– Voluntary retirement at 60 would be fair — Julian Ezquerra (@jezquerra57) January 3, 2024

After all these messages were published, several users wanted to ask him some questions about this or even clarify the information he provided to make the explanation even more specific. Despite agreeing with the doctor and indicating that they are recognized as the maximum contribution, there were those who wanted to clarify that it is not taken into account “for the purpose of time worked for retirement.”