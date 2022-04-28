The Met Gala is back: A guide to fashion’s big night

It started in 1948 as a midnight high society dinner, and not even at the Met.

More than 70 years later, the Met Gala is something else entirely, one of the most photographed events in the world for its stunning red carpet, although the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art are not always red. We are talking about a gala to which Rihanna arrived like a jeweled pope; Zendaya as Cinderella, in a lighted dress; Katy Perry as a chandelier that mutated into a hamburger; Beyoncé in her “naked dress of hers”, Kim Kardashian in a bodysuit that covered up to her face, Billy Porter as an Egyptian sun god, carried by six shirtless men, and Lady Gaga performing a striptease of 16 minutes.

Don’t forget that the Met Gala is still a fundraising event. Last year, an impressive $16.4 million was raised for the Met Institute of Dress. Nor should we forget that it marks the start of the annual spring exhibition that attracts thousands of visitors to the museum.

But it is the red carpet of the gala (which can be seen by streaming) that captures the eyes of the world, with a list of guests revealed until the last minute: a group of stars from the cinema, music, fashion, sports, politics and other sectors that probably make it the party with the most celebrities per square foot in the world.

Here are some highlights from the 2022 Met Gala, which will take place on May 2:

AGAIN?

Yes, it just happened in the fall (northern). The annual fundraiser for the Met Institute of Dress traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May, but due to the pandemic last year it was postponed to September.

WHO WILL BE THE HOST?

This year’s hosts are actress Regina King, power couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Puerto Rican star Lin-Manuel Miranda.

September hosts included Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Sure, Vogue editor Anna Wintour will oversee everything as she has since the ’90s. Her co-directors are designer Tom Ford and Instagram director Adam Mosseri.

IS THERE A THEME FOR THE GALA THIS YEAR?

Sure. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Gold Glamour, White Bow Tie,” guests have been told.

As usual, the theme emerges from the exhibition that will be inaugurated with the gala: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” (In the United States: An Anthology of Fashion”), the second part of the exhibition curated by the specialist star Andrew Bolton in which he explores the origins of American fashion.

This second part will include lesser-known designers as well as some notable filmmakers such as Sofia Coppola, Martin Scorsese, hostess King and last year’s Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Her work will be on display in the period rooms of the museum’s American Wing, so you can expect big fashion, like those ball gowns from HBO’s “The Gilded Age.” Broken jeans? Not this time.

DOES EVERYONE FOLLOW THE THEME OF THE GALA?

Not really. Some avoid it and just go big and crazy. But some guests can be expected to carefully research the topic and be perfectly timed with the exposition. It was hard to master the carpet, for example, when the theme was “Catholic imagination” and Rihanna appeared as a female popess, Zendaya in a Joan of Arc-inspired look and Perry sailed on a pair of oversized angel wings.

HOW MUCH DO I HAVE TO PAY FOR A TICKET TO THE GALA?

Wrong question. You can’t just “buy” a ticket. The correct question is, IF I was famous or powerful and I was invited, how much would it cost?

IF I WAS INVITED, THEN, HOW MUCH WOULD IT COST?

Well, you may not have to pay yourself. Generally, companies buy tables. A fashion brand like Michael Kors, for example, would house their desired celebrities or fashion muses. But according to reports, each seat costs around $35,000, although some receive free invitations.

WHO IS INVITED TO THE MET GALA?

This year there will be 400 guests, a number similar to that of the September gala and reduced compared to the pre-pandemic maximum of 500 to 600 guests.

The mix could include new Oscar or Grammy winners, as well as fashion favorites like Chalamet, who wore white Converse sneakers last year. There could also be guests from pop music, sports, politics, fashion and of course, Broadway, a Wintour favorite (and don’t forget Miranda is hosting this year). At the Met gala, everyone is a first-class guest.

THAT MUST BE AN EXAGERATION

Not really. You can ask Tina Fey. She went to the gala in 2010 and later described that she was walking, trying to find someone “normal”, that is, not so famous, to sit down and talk. That person ended up being Barbara Walters.

HOW CAN I PARTICIPATE IN THE GALA?

You can now stream the entire red carpet, and the red carpet really is THE party (ask Gaga!).

If you’re in New York, you can also join fans across the street from the museum on Fifth Avenue, and even further down Madison Avenue, pressed against police barricades. You might be in luck: Last year, Chalamet ran out to greet his fans.

DO WE KNOW WHO WILL ATTEND?

As we said, the list is a secret. But reports do leak out, often about who will not attend. Fashion favorite Zendaya has confirmed that she has other plans. And Rihanna is about to give birth, so we’re assuming she won’t be able to make it, although, again, she’s Rihanna, so let’s not assume anything.

WHAT HAPPENS INSIDE THE GALA?

Upon entering the museum, guests walk past a huge flower arrangement in the lobby (one had some 250,000 white roses) to a cocktail area, usually in the spacious sculpture gallery. Or they go to see the exhibition.

Around 8:00 pm, they are summoned to dinner, perhaps with cornets (“Are they going to do that between courses? actor Gary Oldman asked one year). Personally, we can’t describe anything beyond that, be it the dinner or the musical performance, but clips of Rihanna singing on the tables can be found in the documentary “The First Monday in May.” , and it looks fun.

IS EVERYONE HAVING FUN?

Every once in a while, someone says no. Fey, in a comedic tirade to David Letterman in 2015, described the gala as a “cretin parade” and said it included everyone you’d want to punch if you had a million arms.

Amy Schumer said she felt uncomfortable and left “earlier than should be allowed.” But most say she has a good time.

Then there was Joan Collins, who came channeling her imperious “Dynasty” character, Alexis, in 2018, ready to have a blast but looking for liquid sustenance.

“I’m having a great time,” he told The Associated Press. “I’d be even better if I had a drink.”