The Miches pier collapses due to the effects of Fiona

The heavy rains and winds caused by Hurricane Fiona caused the collapse of the Dock tourist of Michesprovince of El Seibo.

Through a video that circulates on social networks, it can be seen how a large amount of rain and strong waves in that town caused the destruction of the pier. Stronger winds are reported in the area.

The Dock tourist of Miches was inaugurated by the president, Louis Abinaderon September 4, 2020, which was considered an achievement and an ecotourism attraction in the eastern region of the country.

The government had reported that it intended to turn this work into a center of opportunities for that municipality, which depends on its beach and fishing.

The National Hurricane Center of the United States reported this Monday, at 8 in the morning, that the atmospheric phenomenon was located inland over the southeast of the Dominican Republic.

He attributed the “disorganized areas of showers and thunderstorms over the central subtropical Atlantic” that “are associated with a loosely defined area of ​​low pressure.”