The million Rayados will pay for Brandon Vazquez

Striped strengthened by Mexican-American Brandon Vasquezelement that stood out in MLS with FC Cincinnatihence Gang will pay millions of dollars for their services.

TO Monterey Signing this player, who could have been signed in 2021, will be expensive. Chivas at a more affordable price, but the leadership of the congregation was given a very high price for the promise.

How much will Rayados pay?

Vazquez is a 2022 MLS Best XI forward, a 25-year-old player who joined FC Cincinnati from Nashville SC.

Brandon scored 28 goals in the last two MLS seasons for FC Cincinnati and has received offers for his services from the likes of Middlesbrough, Brentford, Hoffenheim, Cadiz and Borussia Monchengladbach.; However, it was Rayados who managed to convince with his economic proposal.

Rayados will pay $7.5 millionin addition to another million in prizes and bonuses, which depend on certain clauses of his contract, which will last for four years.

It will cost the Royal Club a million dollars for a player who has demonstrated his quality in MLS and for whom Chivas were not willing to open their wallet a few years ago.

Chivas didn’t want to pay!

Chivas could buy this player for $5 million in 2021but they refused to release this amount, as the then sports director noted, Ricardo Pelaezthat the forward cost only 500 thousand.

“We’re thinking about Brandon Vasquez, who has the promise that he can be a great player, but he’s not yet… (We’ve looked at) platforms, how much?, $500K, phone with manager, how much?”, 5 million “This is reality , there was interest, there was an attempt at negotiations, and they raised the amount from 500 thousand to 5 million,” Pelaez said then.

Today, a player on those platforms where in 2021 he was worth 500 thousand dollars, worth 8.5 million dollars.

