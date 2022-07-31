The moment when the police make the wrong house in an eviction goes viral

Miami – A video taken by a doorbell camera in Land O’Lakes showing police officers taking an eviction order to the wrong place went viral on TikTok, with some 5 million views in just three days .

The newspapers of Tampa, on the west coast of Florida, collect this Sunday the story of Jennifer Michele, a 39-year-old woman who last Thursday had gone to visit her mother, who lives near her, when she received a message on the phone Notice that someone was knocking on your door.

Thus, she was able to see that they were two agents from the Pasco County office (west Florida) and another person, and when she spoke with them, she learned that they intended to serve her with an eviction order from her home, which she owns.

According to what they said, it was the second notification.

Jennifer Michele, who has lived in that house for 13 years, was perplexed, but was able to correct the mistake of the policemen, who ended up admitting that they had made the wrong address and apologized for the inconvenience and for having broken a padlock that had at the entrance of the property.

“Three people and they can’t read house numbers?” He said in statements collected by the media.

Now Jennifer Michele is equally surprised by the success of her video on TikTok.

She posted it on Friday without being very sure that her story could “interest someone”, but she immediately began to see how it went viral. “Everything started to get crazy,” she told the Tampa Bay Times.

Jennifer Michelle still wonders how the bailiffs could have gone to the wrong house and is thankful that she was able to resolve the situation even though she wasn’t home at the time of the unexpected visit.

“I’m not angry anymore, because I know people make mistakes,” she said.