The most controversial role of Ana de Armas: “It will offend everyone”

It’s been a long time since Anne of Arms (34) stopped being that actress who stood out in series and movies on this side of the Atlantic to make the leap to Hollywood. Since 2015, the Hispanic-Cuban actress has been increasingly in demand and can now boast of having participated in films such as Blade Runner 2049, Knives Out, No time to die or Deep Water.

Not to mention the projects that are currently under development, such as The Gray Manor those that are closer to being released, as is the case with Blondethe biographical film about Marilyn Monroewhich has just received an age rating that is causing a lot of talk because it is the first produced by Netflix to receive an NC-17 rating, which means that it is not suitable for viewers under the age of 17.

The reason put forward by the Motion Picture Association for granting it that label is none other than the sexually explicit content of the movie. Something about which Andrew Dominik, director of the film, does not entirely agree, although he understands the decision. “I was surprised. Yes, I thought we were within the limit. But I think if you have a group of men and women in a room talking about sexual behavior, maybe the men are going to be concerned about what the women think. It’s a strange moment. They are not representations of a happy sexuality. They are representations of situations that are ambiguous. And Americans are pretty weird when it comes to sexual behavior, don’t you think? I do not know why. They make more porn than anyone in the world”, assures the filmmaker to Vulture.

Dominik also assures that if Blonde Had it been released several years ago “it would have come out just as #MeToo hit and it would have been an expression of all of that.” “I think we’re at a point now where people aren’t sure where the boundaries are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality. But it moves in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s as simple as people want to see it. There is something in her to offend everyone”, adds the director of the film.

Enlarge Ana de Armas gets into the skin of Marilyn Monroe. Netflix

Precisely another director who touches us very closely, Pedro Almodóvar, has spoken about some of the aspects of the film, which is based on the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates, which is a fictional account of Monroe’s life. “I must be one of the few who have seen Blondethe wonderful film by Andrew Dominik, where Ana de Armas plays Marilyn in a chillingly real way”, explains the man from La Mancha in a column published in elDiario.es.

“I have recorded a sequence (if it does not disappear from the final cut) of the harassment, something else, I would say, that he suffered from President JFK. The sequence is explicit enough to feel Marilyn’s own revulsion at such a moment. (…) And before and after being famous, was repeatedly abused by Hollywood industry officials (I’m surprised the me too did not mention Marilyn throughout his righteous crusade against abuse of power in Hollywood). The book by Joyce Carol Oates speaks of this merciless struggle between the person and his character, which seems to me to be the best biography of Marilyn Monroe, even if it is a novel”, ditches Almodóvar, who offers some clue as to why of the rating of the tape and Andrew Dominik’s certainty about his ability to offend and shock.