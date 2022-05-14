The most expensive dress in the history of the Oscars

When we talk about film events that most impact the public and that play a very important role in the lives of people who are dedicated to the seventh art; without a doubt, the Oscar awards They quickly come to mind.

Although it is one of the most important awards, it always generates a scandal for the nominees who end up becoming winners. The public does not always agree with the results.

In addition to generating scandals, it also hits with its long-awaited red carpet. Although everyone always wants to know who will take home the statuette, the vast majority also want to see the outfits that the guests and nominees will wear.

During all these years, Several actresses fell in love with the public with the garment they chose. However, there is a dress that not only captivated for its beauty but also for being one of the most expensive of the history of that event.

There have been several actresses who wore their beautiful and expensive dresses!

The most beautiful and expensive dress that went through the Oscars

It is true that choosing dress most beautiful” that passed through the Oscar awards it is quite a difficult task. During all these years, there were several interpreters who were praised for the garment they chose and who joined the list of the “best dressed” of the night.

For example, one of them is Julia Roberts. In 2001, the actress wore one of the most iconic dresses. To such an extent that she was chosen as the “best dressed” of the night, thanks to the piece that she used from Valentino.

We also have Audrey Hepburnwho was applauded for becoming the first actress to win a Oscaran Golden Globe and a BAFTA for the same role. In addition to shining Holidays in Romealso stole all eyes with a dress designed by Givenchy.

Audrey Hepburn poses next to the Oscar for Roman Holiday in a Givenchy dress.

Another of the dresses that became iconic and is one of the favorites of the audience as well as fashion experts, is the one that wore Grace Kelly in 1955 for an edition of the Oscar awards. Back then, the actress received a statuette for her incredible performance in the anguish of living. As for the garment that she used, it was a water green dress that was designed by Edith Head.

Although all these dresses continue to be remembered and are always chosen as the most beautiful of said ceremony, the truth is that none of them stood out for being the most expensive. This place is occupied Jennifer Lawrence.

After becoming acquainted with The Hunger Games, the actress had the opportunity to join different projects. In this way, she became one of the protagonists of the film The bright side of lifewhere he shared a cast with Bradley Cooper.

For this performance, he received a nomination for the Oscar awards. It was the edition that took place in 2013, where the interpreter decided to wear a dress made by Dior Couture. In addition to being a dream, it cost a lot of money.

Jennifer Lawrence won the Oscar for best actress and the most expensive dress!

This garment was valued at four million dollars. East dress Not only did it steal all eyes because of its price and how cute it was, but also because it caused the actress to fall on the stairs when she went up on stage to pick up the statuette.

