the most golris scenes of his clips

Drake is probably one of the most gifted rappers of his generation, he chained the hits, each of his albums very quickly became a reference, and he was one of the most streamed musically.

But the Canadian rapper has shown us more than once that he also has a lot of humor and self-mockery. In his clips, they certainly do the heartbroken hunk but he also has purely comic and funny moments. Let’s not forget that he was above all an actor, and we feel that the more he advances in his career, the more he allows himself to play with his talents as an actor. We picked our funniest moments.

When he cries in “Laugh Now Cry Later” ft Lil Durk

In this clip featuring Lil Durk, not only has Drake invited the entire NBA and NFL, but he’s also full of self-mockery. Accompanied by comedian Druski, we can see Drake in the middle of a moment of emotion, tears in his eyes interrupted by the comedian who asks him if he’s okay, and Drizzy who replies “I just need to regroup with me -same”

Drake has often fought to counter his ‘soft boy’ image, and in this clip he decided to go the opposite and fully assume his character and it’s so funny.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



When he married 23 women in “Falling Back”

In his new album Honestly, Nevermind, Drake marked his comeback from Certified Lover Boy with the music video Falling Back. He invites Tristan Thompson on the clip, one of the most toxic guys in Hollywood (he was in a relationship with Khloe Kardhashian and cheated on her many times, gave her a child behind her back.. in short, the toxicity in person). Drake’s invitation is therefore not insignificant

And in his line of Certified Lover Boy, Drake continues in his character and marries 23 women in the clip, we see him doing a different check with each woman, Drizzy is really too much of a lover.

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



When he does the sports coach of the 70’s on “Way 2 Sexy”

In this clip, Drake is in pure self-mockery. Featuring with Young Thug he plays the sports coach dressed in 70’s, and it’s much too tight. Well, the sample used required a level clip but it made the whole world laugh to see Drake dressed like that.

“Drake archi funny in the clip too sexy”

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

Manage my choices





I authorize



To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



When he talks about his famous duckface in ‘Oprah’s Bank Account’

This sound is the origin of Lil Yachty who dresses up as Oprah Winfrey, so as much to say that the clip is already very funny for that. And in this clip, Drake plays his part as a show guest and Yachty asks him why he does his famous duck face all the time.

Drake’s duck face is famous, he loves to pose like that in his photos and is often made fun of for it, so it’s really good that he played self-mockery on this clip.

“Drake does a subtle duckface in every photo he takes”

To view this Twitter content, you must accept cookies Social Networks. These cookies make it possible to share or react directly on the social networks to which you are connected or to integrate content initially posted on these social networks. They also allow social networks to use your visits to our sites and applications for the purposes of personalization and advertising targeting.

Manage my choices





I authorize



To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



When he gets a drink thrown in his face in “Childs Play”

The Child’s Play music video is truly a Drake classicand he invited international model Tyra Banks. In this clip, he is still just as lover but pushes the cork all the way until he gets a drink in his face. We’re starting to believe that he loves this lover character who gets burnt out.

But the clip is frankly funny worthy of an American comedy

To view this Youtube content, you must accept cookies Advertising. These cookies allow our partners to offer you personalized advertising and content based on your browsing, your profile and your centers of interest.

Manage my choices





I authorize



When he returns to Degrassi in “I’m Upset”

In this clip, Drizzy has gone back in time by performing in the Degrassi High Schoola big shout out to his acting career on the show. Beyond funny, it’s quite legendary as a comeback, and we love the staging he does in each of his clips. They all have a cliched comedy side, it’s often well thought out and really funny.