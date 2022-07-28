the most natural photos of a star

It’s not easy to get to Hollywood, even less so when you don’t have ‘godparents’ and you don’t speak English. However, none of that stopped Anne of Arms, at that time with a consolidated career in Spain, when it was time to pack her bags and cross the Atlantic in search of her great opportunity as an actress.

A lot of patience, a language academy and several castings later, his first project in the North American industry arrived, the horror thriller Knock Knock (2015), led by Eli Roth, in which he gave him a pretty bad time Keanu Reeves.

Two years later, the international public began to pronounce his name in blade runner 2049 (2017), the sequel led by Denis Villeneuve, in which he gave life to an artificial intelligence that humanized that replicant of Ryan Gosling. The continuation of bladerunner may not please many, but joi It was quite a discovery within the saga and hinted at the potential of De Armas.





Over the past five years, the actress has established herself as a talent to keep track of in daggers in the back (2019) and as an action heroine that improves any movie in no time to die (2021) and the recent the unseen agent (2022).

They say that the turning point in his career will come in a few months, with Blonde, the Netflix production in which he gives life to Marilyn Monroe and that will be released on September 23. We are looking forward to seeing her in Ghosted, at the orders of Dexter Fletcher, and especially in ballerina, the spinoff of John Wick.

The awards seem like a matter of time, but whether they arrive or not, the Cuban has already become one of the most sought-after stars in the competitive Hollywood firmament. Her talent, work and charisma have earned her professional recognition around the world and her Instagram account makes us fall in love with her even more.

For proof, these adorable posts from the actress, spontaneous and natural:

“Happy night”.

“Like a girl”.

“Every time I’m a different person.”

“You can do it, girl.”

“Just found this pic. Monday mood! Let’s go to work!”

“Why not sing in the rain?”

“Going back to Los Angeles for a few days. Can’t wait to see you again.”

“Dreaming of home”.

“When after your big night all you want is pasta. Love you forever, Cannes.”

“The day was going like this before our first drink. Happy girls.”

“Autumn looks like spring when your friends come over.”

“It’s our last week of shooting daggers in the back, so we had a good reason to celebrate the weekend… It’s been an amazing ride, I’m going to miss these people so much.”

“How strange… Well, what I wanted to tell you is… Go see Daggers in the back. Thanks also to Chris for the sweater.”

“Ghosted. I’m done with Sadie! Thanks to Dexter Fletcher and Chris Evans for being great partners. I’m looking forward to everyone seeing it.”

