The most outstanding series arriving in September

With the expected “Cobra Kai” as one of the protagoniststhe universe of the series brings several notable novelties for September, among which the new season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the Argentine “Limbo” also stand out. The following is the list of the most important:

September 9 – “Cobra Kai” – Season 5 – Netflix

Season 5 of “Cobra Kai,” the series that brought back the characters from the original “Karate Kid” trilogy more than three decades later, and with it nostalgia for ’80s martial arts movies, is coming to Netflix on September 9 with more fights between Daniel LaRusso’s (Ralph Macchio) trainees and the rest of the town’s teens, as well as cast updates.

It is that, as has happened before several times in this production, in which numerous interpreters returned (and in many cases resurrected their careers) to resume their characters from the movies, this new batch of episodes brings actor Sean Kanan back in the role of Mike Barnes, who was introduced as the main villain of “Karate Kid III: The Final Challenge” (1989), a young karate fighter and thug hired by the owners of the Cobra Kai dojo to terrorize Daniel and humiliate him on sight of all

September 10 – “American Gigolo” – Paramount+

Remake in serial format of the 1980 film starring Richard Gere, the strip now has Jon Bernthal in the main role as an escort who, after serving an unjust 15-year prison sentence, tries to recover his relationship with his ex-lover and his troubled mother.

Meanwhile, with the help of Detective Sunday -played by Rosie O’Donnell-, he will search for those who betrayed and framed him, only to discover a huge conspiracy along the way. Gretchen Mol, Lizzie Brocheré, Gabriel LaBelle, Leland Orser and Wayne Brady, among others, make up the cast of the production, which consists of eight episodes.

September 11 – “The Serpent Queen” – Starzplay

With the protagonist of the English Samantha Morton, the miniseries “The Serpent Queen” is presented as a contemporary twist to the historical drama genre and to the story of Catherine de’ Medici’s rise to power, when at the age of 14, in the 16th century, she married the heir to France.

The plot, made up of 8 episodes, unfolds through flashbacks while as an adult she defends her actions and imparts the lessons learned after accessing the throne despite coming from a commoner status and uniting with a man who, she soon discovered in her wedding night, he was in love with another woman.

September 18 – “The Handmaid’s Tale” – Season 5 – Paramount+

It premieres a new installment of the multi-award winning adaptation for the small screen of the acclaimed dystopian novel of the same name written by Margaret Atwood, which revolves around Gilead, a theonomic and totalitarian society in which fertile women are used as slaves of the families of the reproductive power.

Elisabeth Moss reprises her role as June, a runaway maid who continues to fight against her captors and against that inhumane system from her refuge in Canada and alongside her partner, Luke (OT Fagbenle), and her friend Moira (Samira Wiley). Yvonne Strahovski, Ann Dowd, Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella and Madeline Brewer also return to their roles this season.

September 21 – “Andor” – Disney+

With the return of the Mexican Diego Luna to the galactic narrative universe devised more than 40 years ago by George Lucas, “Andor” arrives, the 12-episode series that works as a prequel to the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” ( 2016) and as a refreshing look at unexplored aspects of this world.

In this series created by Tony Gilroy, you can see the origin of Cassian Andor (Luna), the antihero who has spent his entire life fighting against the dictatorial Empire and who, in the context of the growing rebellion, will end up becoming a key figure in the dispute between the light and dark sides of the Force. The cast is completed with other outstanding figures such as Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw, among others.

September 28 – “The Old Man” – Star+

The renowned Oscar winner Jeff Bridges plays Dan Chase, a former CIA agent who lives in seclusion and on the fringes of the system for decades after escaping from the organization, although at any moment he will find himself back in action when a hitman appears. with the mission of eliminating it.

Based on Thomas Perry’s bestseller of the same name, the seven-episode series created by Jonathan Steinberg and Robert Levine stars John Lithgow as Harold Harper, Deputy Director of the FBI’s Counterintelligence Division, Alia Shawkat, EJ Bonilla and Gbenga Akinnagbe. , the more.

September 28 – “Limbo” – Star+

With the Spanish Clara Lago and the Argentines Mike Amigorena, Esteban Pérez, Enrique Piñeyro, Michel Noher and Andrea Frigerio, the series follows Sofía, a young millionaire who seems to have everything but who, when her father dies, must travel to her Buenos Aires hometown to deal with personal and family conflicts that he thought he had left behind.

The protagonist will try to find herself in these complex circumstances during the ten episodes marked by a strong dreamlike and dark tone that make up the production created by Mariano Cohn and Gastón Duprat and directed by Agustina Macri and Fabiana Tiscornia.