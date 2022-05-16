Entertainment

The most outstanding titles coming to Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

The streaming platforms They don’t take a break and there are several titles that will arrive this week in the catalogs of the different on-demand services. Below we review the main titles that arrive this week from May 16 to 22 in Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, StarPlus, Paramount Plus Y StarzPlay.

Some of the most outstanding productions are night sky, the new science fiction series from Amazon Prime Video, which features performances by JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek. Movies also arrive at Star Plus the valet, starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving. Here are all the premieres.

Source link

Photo of James James52 mins ago
0 35 3 minutes read

Related Articles

“Tonight we honor those people”: Justin Bieber dedicated his concert to the victims of the Buffalo shooting

8 mins ago

Was he really abusing his ex-wife Amber Heard?

19 mins ago

Billboard Awards 2022: from Luisana Lopilato’s belly to Megan Fox’s extreme change, all the looks of the night

30 mins ago

Megan Fox says she cut a hole in her outfit to have sex with Machine Gun Kelly

39 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button