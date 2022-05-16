The most outstanding titles coming to Prime Video, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Paramount Plus

The streaming platforms They don’t take a break and there are several titles that will arrive this week in the catalogs of the different on-demand services. Below we review the main titles that arrive this week from May 16 to 22 in Amazon Prime Video, hbo max, Disney Plus, StarPlus, Paramount Plus Y StarzPlay.

Some of the most outstanding productions are night sky, the new science fiction series from Amazon Prime Video, which features performances by JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek. Movies also arrive at Star Plus the valet, starring Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving. Here are all the premieres.

Amazon Prime Video

Night Sky – May 20

The new series directed by the award-winning Juan José Campanella arrives with a new and captivating science fiction. The story follows Franklin (JK Simmons) and Irene (Sissy Spacek), a couple who discover a buried camera in their backyard that inexplicably leads to a strange desert planet. After keeping the secret for years, they will soon realize that the mysterious artifact hides much more than they imagine.

Sissy Spacek and JK Simmons star in Night Sky

All for Lucy – May 20

A remake of the classic sitcom I Love Lucy comes from the hand of Natalia Téllez, who plays a 21st century woman who wants to be in love, but doesn’t want to give up her individuality.

hbo max

Legendary (Season 3) – May 19

The hit reality show is back with new voguing teams (also known as “houses”), who must compete in incredible dances and show off extravagant fashion to achieve “legendary” status. This new installment will feature Keke Palmer as a judge, along with other guest artists.

Disney Plus

The ’80s Top Ten (Season 1) – May 18

Rob Lowe takes a look back at the most memorable aspects of ’80s pop culture with a countdown of the ten best toys, commercials, fast food joints, and standout moments of the decade.

Megastructures: Modern Wonders (Season 1) – May 18

This NatGeo series takes a look at the incredible engineering feats that have achieved the world’s greatest superstructures.

Chip and Dale to the rescue

Chip and Dale to the rescue – May 20

The famous chipmunks live between cartoons and humans in Los Angeles in the present time, but now their life is very different. Decades have passed since his hit TV series was cancelled, and Chip (voiced by John Mulaney) has succumbed to a life of suburban domesticity working as an insurance agent. Dale (voiced by Andy Sandberg), for his part, has had digital surgery and works the nostalgic convention circuit, desperate to relive his glory days. When a former castmate mysteriously disappears, Chip and Dale must repair their damaged friendship and once again assume their identity as detectives to save their friend’s life.

StarPlus

Official competition – May 20

A billionaire wants to shoot a movie destined to mark an era and, therefore, hires the best cast available in the world. However, the cocktail of stars is going to generate more problems than benefits for the production. The film features the performances of Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas and Oscar Martínez.

Eugenio Derbez and Samara Weaving lead El Valet

The Valet – May 20

Acclaimed actress Olivia faces a terrible public relations problem when a paparazzi takes a photo of her with Vincent, her married lover. By accident, Antonio appears in the picture, a valet who will soon be hired to pose as Olivia’s new boyfriend. This strategy will put Antonio in the center of attention, leading him to experience a series of the most unexpected situations.

Paramount Plus

The Offer (new episode) – May 12

This series explores the previously unrevealed experiences of Oscar-winning producer Albert S. Ruddy and the ambitious task of producing The Godfather.

Miles Teller, Juno Temple and Dan Fogler in ‘The Offer’

StarzPlay

Gaslit (new episode) – May 22

The series takes a fresh look at the untold story of the Watergate scandal. From Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes. The story will focus on Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), a woman with a great personality who is never silent.

Leave us your message with your opinion or comment about a series, movie or program. What would you like to read about celebrities, movies, series or platforms? Do not forget to write to us at contacto@quever.news!