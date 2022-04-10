The mother of the Olympic athlete Yarimar Mercado dies in a tragic incident | Others

The mother of the Olympic athlete and Pan American medalist, Yarimar Mercado Martínez, died in a tragic incident.

Mabel Martínez apparently died of a stray bullet while inside her residence in the state of Connecticut, according to The Shadow News portal.

“Mommy, mommy of my life… I missed many things to learn from you. You didn’t deserve what happened to you one bit. It’s not fair, mom. You left me very soon and I so far without being able to do anything. I could not even say goodbye to you and I love you so much and you are such an important person in my life … ”, Mercado Martínez wrote in an emotional message published on Sunday on his social networks.

The outstanding sportswoman from Yauco stated that she would have given “anything to be able to change places” with her mother and that everything that happened would happen to her.

“You are the best mother I could have. We had many more adventures to live. You always dreamed of my wedding day, making me a wedding dress and clothes for my children… Two days ago you called me with great enthusiasm so that I could separate the date and help you prepare to renew your wedding vows with daddy in Puerto Rico,” he said.

“Because you? Why like this?”, questioned Mercado Martínez. If it is that you were just sitting in your little house sewing, as you used to do”.

Mercado Martínez’s family had emigrated to the United States after the earthquakes in southern Puerto Rico in January 2020.

In fact, the sporting rifle specialist called on people to use weapons correctly.

“Please, if you are going to use weapons, shoot at a paper card and learn how to use and handle it,” he said in his letter.

Mercado Martínez, who was awarded last month by the Puerto Rico Olympic Committee (Copur) as the 2021 Athlete of the Year in sports shooting, thanked all the signs of affection she has received during this difficult time.

In addition, he apologized to the people of Puerto Rico, since he will not be able to compete because he will be with his family.

“This pain I feel surpasses any pain I have ever felt in my life. I appreciate your messages and may they be with me and my family. I apologize to Puerto Rico because, even if I wanted to, I really can’t compete. My place is with my family and I can’t wait to get there and be able to be with them,” said Mercado Martínez, who competed in the last Tokyo Olympics for his second Olympics.

“Rest in peace mom. You were the best grandmother to Jacob, the best mother and the best wife. We were blessed to have you. Thank you for everything you taught me. I love you with every bit of my being. Love a lot and value the time, ”she concluded.

The Municipality of Yauco offered its condolences to the family.