The moving film starring Emilia Clarke available on Amazon Prime Video

game of Thrones generated a great impact among its fans throughout the eight seasons and changed the way of watching the series. Without a doubt, he managed to make us fear for the lives of our protagonists in each episode.

One of the most surprising stars in the series was Emilia Clarke and gained immense popularity thanks to his role as Daenerys Targaryen, one of the most beloved characters, whose end left several fans dissatisfied. With consummate success, Clarke became one of the most coveted actresses in Hollywood and participated in several films during her lifetime. game of Thrones.

One of them was me before youalso know as Me before you. Here Clarke plays Louisa Clark, a 26-year-old who must help her unemployed father, but loses her job at a small cafe in her town. Faced with the need, she is forced to get a new one, so she attends an interview to be a caregiver for a young man who was paralyzed. After a short conversation she manages to be selected, but she soon realizes that things are more difficult than they seem.

This endearing film follows the young woman with a cheerful spirit, who is always in a good mood and, despite the adversities, manages to maintain a positive attitude. On the other hand, Lou is going to meet her employer, Will Traynor, a handsome young man who after an accident is paralyzed, this condition requires him to be under intense care 24 hours a day. Will, before the accident, had the perfect life, he enjoyed his parents’ money, he had the ideal job, he was successful and he was dating the girl of his dreams. Also, he always lived life to the fullest, enjoying himself until the last moment, but nowadays he just comes across as a bitter young man who has completely cut himself off from everyone, even his parents. These two very opposite personalities must coexist, Clark because he needs the job, and Will because he has no escape.

The interesting thing about Me before you is the freshness clarke imprints her character, also seeing how their relationship develops, Lou tries to get closer to Will to brighten her days, while he teaches her that she must leave her fears behind and follow her dreams. Slowly these two people from completely different worlds establish a friendship as they learn from each other.

Before You premiered in 2016. Photo: IMDB

This romantic drama is based on the novel of the same name by JoJo Moyes and was directed by Thea Sharrock. Accompanying Clarke are Sam Claflin, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, Janet McTeer Y matthew lewis. And it is one of the best romantic and dramatic stories available on Amazon Prime Video; while it was not very well received by critics, the public was more positive about its reception. For lovers of this type of stories, Me before you It is an enjoyable movie, where Claflin and Clarke shine for their chemistry, in turn, manages to hit the right tones of drama. It can fall into resources already used in the genre and the ending is predictable, but it is still a great movie where Emilia Clarke is the best.

