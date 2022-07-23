Entertainment

The names of the next Marvel movies are leaked and yes, there are two Avengers

Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 48 3 minutes read

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 started with everything, panels dedicated to the animated series, Rings of Power, The Walking Dead, until the prey premiere, the new Predator movie. East Saturday will be one of the most important days, since Marvel Studios will present their news for the MCU. Before this happens a filtration revealed the titles that the company will use for its upcoming films.

From the Office of Intellectual Property of the European Union the filtration took place. It just so happens that Marvel Studios registered the names of future films and by the intervention of something or someone, they came to light.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James56 mins ago
0 48 3 minutes read

Related Articles

The Northman: Living and Thinking Like a Viking

12 mins ago

To see Chris Brown, his fans have to pay $1,000, which Young Bleu deems ridiculous

13 mins ago

These 2022 Emmy-nominated series deserve your time: recommended of the week

23 mins ago

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp each file an appeal in defamation case

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button