The names of the next Marvel movies are leaked and yes, there are two Avengers

The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 started with everything, panels dedicated to the animated series, Rings of Power, The Walking Dead, until the prey premiere, the new Predator movie. East Saturday will be one of the most important days, since Marvel Studios will present their news for the MCU. Before this happens a filtration revealed the titles that the company will use for its upcoming films.

From the Office of Intellectual Property of the European Union the filtration took place. It just so happens that Marvel Studios registered the names of future films and by the intervention of something or someone, they came to light.

Is about five namessome advance very important facts and the others are practically the tip of the iceberg. Among the names we find two avengers movies. after the titanic infinity war Y end gamethe grouping of heroes will reunite for two more films: Avengers Secret Wars Y Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Kang begins to take place in the MCU.

These two names have previously sounded in various rumors and now take more presence. To refresh a bit secret wars, in the comics, he talks about a multiversal clash where the heroes of the different known universes must unite to stop the destruction of everything. In the MCU the series of Loki presented the theory of multiverse and the existence of kang the conqueror (Jonathan Majors). In the cartoons, this omnipresent villain is one of those responsible for the situation. Considering the titles of the new Avengers movies, we know that Kang will put on as the new Thanos.

Another of the titles that were known was Captain America: New World Orderthe fourth Cap movie, but now with the new bearer of the shield, sam wilson (Anthony Mackie). with the series of Falcon and The Winter Soldierpresented Sam’s way to assume what his friend steve rogers wanted, to be the new Captain America.

Sam Wilson’s film gets its title.

Last but not least, there are Multiverse Saga Y Thunderbolts. The first of these could refer to a compendium of all that has happened with the Multiverse, just as the call was given at the time infinity saga. The second refers to the group formed by the General Thaddeus Ross. In the comics, the first incarnation of this team featured Baron Zemo, Songbird, Moonstone, Taskmaster, US Agent, Crossbones, The Abomination, Ghost, and more. The team is named after Ross’s nickname, Thunderbolt. Basically this group is Marvel’s Suicide Squad.

The idea of ​​bringing this group to the MCU is several years old. Luckily, the new installments of this universe have given rise to the villains and antiheroes that are part of the Thunderbolts. With the arrival of Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julie Louis-Dreyfuss) the possibility of this grouping has been unleashed. This woman has recruited assets for a task force, so far she has gotten John Walker / USAgent (Wyatt Russell) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh). Taking into account that Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is in custody, task master (Olga Kurylenko) is with the Black Widow, the abomination (Tim Roth) is in military or Wong custody and that Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) is still alive, they are likely to join the team as well.

Surely Marvel will give more details (or not) during their panel at SDCC, but already knowing what the future is coming, fans are more than crazy.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.