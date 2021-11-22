Nature has always offered man precious natural remedies, necessary to guarantee the well-being of the body and mind. We are talking about all those healing plants or herbs that, thanks to their beneficial active ingredients, solve small or large health problems.

In the past, knowing their properties was essential, because they represented the only solution to cure diseases. Over time, medicine has evolved, but the importance of some plants is still very useful today in the medical and herbal fields.

Some herbs, therefore, prove to be a fundamental remedy for our well-being. For example, let’s think of this plant that would help fight infections during the winter months.

A plant found in many supplements

But today we at ProiezionidiBorsa want to talk about a particular plant, used to solve some annoying ailments. We refer to the pilosella, also called cat’s tongue or mouse’s ear; a spontaneous herbaceous plant that grows in almost the entire Italian territory. Its name derives from the small hair that covers it.

It has an erect stem and lanceolate leaves gathered in a basal rosette. The very rustic looking flowers are yellow or red.

This plant is harvested between May and August, by cutting it off the collar and removing the yellow leaves.

The natural remedy against embarrassing intestinal problems and hateful cellulite could be this spontaneous plant

The pilosella is a simple and rustic plant, but it has always been used in the phytotherapeutic field. A particular herb, appreciated above all for its beneficial properties. In fact, the natural remedy against embarrassing intestinal problems and hateful cellulite could be this spontaneous plant.

The pilosella is considered a powerful diuretic and a natural drainage, which would help deflate the belly, eliminate excess fluids and water retention. Its properties could therefore help in case of cellulite blemishes and swelling of the ankles.

Not only that, this plant would also reduce gas in the belly and embarrassing flatulence.

Thanks to its diuretic action, the pilosella would also be a disinfectant and a natural antibiotic, useful in case of urinary tract infections.

Where is this plant found

Pilosella-based products, especially supplements, are easily found in herbalist’s shops and specialty stores. But their consumption is not well tolerated by everyone. So, let’s contact your doctor to ask for more information on the properties of this plant.