The new and shocking thriller from the creator of “13 Reasons Why” arrives on Netflix

“Echoes” is a mystery thriller about two identical twins, Leni and Gina, who share a dangerous secret. (Netflix)

In this new drama that also revolves around a thriller, we will see the actress michelle monaghan (The best of me) doing a double role full of mystery and suspense that you will not want to miss the next August 19opening day scheduled for echoes in Netflix.

The series comes from the hand of vanessa gazy (Eden) as its director and creator, and with brian yorkey (13 Reasons Why) Y Quinton Peoples (Runaways) as producers and showrunners.

Official poster of the “Echoes” miniseries. (Netflix)

The synopsis of echoes describes that Leni and Gina are two identical twin sisters who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children, a situation that has allowed them to carry out a double life as adult women who share two homes, two husbands and a son. However, this perfectly choreographed world is thrown into chaos when one of them suddenly disappears. Was he tired and preferred to run away? From what or from whom? Will she be dead?

The images of its official trailer reveal that, unexpectedly, with a tone of distrust, one of the sisters, Gina, lets Leni know that there is something that she is not letting her know, to which the latter replies that there is nothing to hide And then wish each other a happy birthday. “Other year”; they say.

Michelle Monaghan stars in “Echoes.” (Netflix)

But then, without further ado, one day Leni’s husband tells Gina that they can’t find her anywhere. So they notify the authorities and since then the twin present before everyone begins to find herself on a messy road with few routes to clarify what is happening.

“All I know is that my sister is missing and possibly dead,” Gina tells a police officer within the investigation group, who replies, “Or she just ran away.”

First images of “Echoes” in its trailer. (Netflix)

This intriguing drama, in addition to having in its cast monaghan, It also has the participation of figures who have been part of renowned productions such as Matt Bomer (Fifty Shades of Grey), Karen Robinson (Mystery on the set: a silent death), Celia Westton (How to lose a man in 10 days), Jonathan Tucker (Charlie’s Angels, 2019), Daniel Sunjata (The Devil Wears Prada), Michael O’Neill, maddie nichols Y gable swanlund; among other secondary

echoes is a United States-Australia co-production, of which companies such as Endemol Y Netflix.

Vanessa Gazy is the creator and producer of “Echoes.” (Netflix)

echoes It consists of seven episodes in which the secrets will seek a path to the light. Wait for her!

