the new couples of 2020

Social distancing 2020 has not stopped the blossoming of new loves and heart beats. See the pulp singer Rey wool who met her boyfriend Clayton Johnson on a dating site, in full lockdown. Rihanna and rapper Asap Rocky they found themselves in love after a long friendship. Among the couples revelation of the year at the terminus, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met on the set of the thriller Deep Water. Jennifer Garner’s ex and the “bond girl” of Cuban origin, together, are more swell than ever.

As they do, moreover, Katie Holmes and chef Emilio Vitolo in love as two teenagers.

After leaving behind Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx, the former Joey Potter returns the carefree teenager of Dawson’s Creek. The actress Megan Fox and rapper-rock star Machine Gun Kelly they form one of the most beautiful pairs around. The model Kaia Gerber and the sex symbol of Kissing Booth Jacob Elordi they are certainly not outdone. To give them a hard time they think about it Liam Hemsworth and the new flame Gabriella Brooks. from Zac Efron and “the other Vanessa” at Lady Gaga and the entrepreneur Michael Polansky. Discover (in the gallery above), all the famous couples who will spend the first Christmas together.

