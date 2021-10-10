The new cryptocurrency on Binance is a record: + 6,000% in 24 hours

Record numbers for the BETA cryptocurrency, launched yesterday at 1 pm on the Binance exchange with the Launchpad Subscription format. An extraordinary success.

The numbers recorded in the last 24 hours by the new Beta Finance cryptocurrency, signed BETA and now listed on Binance, are incredible numbers. Listed at 1pm yesterday with an initial price of $ 0.06, it quickly skyrocketed. After about an hour, it even traded at 5.80%, before closing the day just above $ 4. We are talking about an incredible increase of more than 6,000%. The first investors to win the BETA tokens at the launch price were the holders of BNB – the native coin of Binance – through the now proven Binance Launchpad platform, present both on the site and on the app of the well-known cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Are you interested in attending the next event or investing in the newly launched cryptocurrency? In this article we find out what it is, what BNBs are and how the Binance Subscription Launchpad works in detail.

BETA: What is the new project

As Binance explains itself, Beta Finance’s mission is to offset volatility and facilitate a healthy and traditional adoption of DeFi by individuals and institutions. The protocol created an integrated 1-Click tool that allows DeFi users to initiate, manage and close short positions with accessibility to all tokens. The protocol allows anyone to create a money market for any token automatically and without authorization. Beta is the native utility token of Beta Finance and has the following current and planned functions:

– Staking incentives: holders of BETA tokens will be able to stack their tokens on the protocol and thus act as a backstop to cover shortages. BETA holders who stack their tokens will receive a portion of the revenue generated by the protocol.

–Liquidity mining: Liquidity providers can stake their assets in loan pools to enable borrowing and short selling. To incentivize these providers given opportunity costs, liquidity providers will be eligible to receive BETA tokens through a liquidity mining program, adjusted based on a user’s relative contribution and additional parameters.

–Governance: Through governance, holders of BETA tokens will be able to influence and modify the characteristics of the products and the key parameters of Beta Finance by voting. This will allow them to influence the direction of protocol development.

BNB: the native coin of Binance

To finance the creation of the Binance platform, CZ and his team devised a coin and started fundraising through an Initial Coin Offering. The ICO raised a figure of around $ 15 million in just one month. These funds were used to pay for the start-up of the business, for example to finance the hiring of new developers and marketing campaigns.

Initially, the advantage of holding Binance Coin – BNB label – consisted almost exclusively in the possibility of having large discounts on commissions to use the exchange. Advantage still present.

Following the disruptive success of the platform, BNB has become the native coin of a rapidly expanding ecosystem. In less than five years the coin has increased its value by over 400,000%!

Owning BNB today means having access to exclusive and much tastier benefits, for example having a payment card with a certain cashback. Or, precisely, participation in the Binance Lauchpad, that is, the launch events of the new tokens on Binance.

How to participate in the Binance Launchpad

This format is increasingly a guarantee of success for new tokens, so much so that historically the previous record is always torn apart. Twenty-one projects have already been launched on the exchange through Binance Launchpad, so it’s definitely worth understanding how to work and how to possibly participate in the next event.

As explained on the Binance website, the rules for attending Launchpad events are pretty simple.

In Launchpad’s Subscription format, users can commit an amount of BNB for the sale of the new token. The final allocation of the token – therefore how many BNBs will be exchanged at the time of calculation with the new token – is determined by the ratio of their committed BNBs to the total number of BNBs committed by all participating users.

The initial approximate calculation of each participant’s final token allocation is:

Individual committed BNB / total committed BNB by all participants) * Total tokens to sell on Launchpad.

For example, a total of 100,000,000 tokens called ABC are offered in a new Launchpad session. One user pledges 5,000 BNB and 9 other users pledge a total of 100,000 BNB during the subscription period.

This user will receive a ratio of 5,000 BNB / 105,000 BNB, which is 4.76% of all tokens (4,761,905 ABC) offered in the first phase of the calculation.

Believe us when we tell you that it is more complicated said than done. If, however, the regulation is still unclear, do not worry! Before the start of the next event, you will find in time on these pages how to participate with all the specific rules to get the next token. Will it be a new record?