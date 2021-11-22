The new digital terrestrial system puts the WEEE recycling system in crisis: too many scrapped TVs

The associations of the WEEE recycling supply chain sounded the alarm. In the disposal centers recorded an increase in the arrival of old appliances equal to 80%.

The transition to the new digital terrestrial system is putting the recycling system in crisis Weee, Waste from electrical and electronic equipment. In view of the transition to new technological standards, in fact, thousands of Italians are renovating their televisions by throwing away the old ones but this has created a sort of traffic jam that has sent the recycling system is in a tailspin. The alarm was raised by Assoraee, the WEEE coordination center and other associations in the supply chain. In light of what is happening in the disposal centers, with an increase in old appliances equal to 80% more than the volumes normally managed, those who manage the sector have decided to inform the Minister of Ecological Transition with a letter expressing a strong concern.

There is a “critical situation which has come to determine in the WEEE sector and in particular for the grouping of televisions and monitors “explains the consortium in the letter in which to have that” the boom in the conferment of old televisions, following the entry into force of new standard of digital terrestrial and the forecasts of further growth in purchases is destined, in the coming weeks, in the absence of a peremptory and extraordinary regulatory intervention, to cause the blocking of the collection and recycling of the waste stream concerned. ” systems that are “close to saturation” which could have a cascade effect on the whole system.

According to the associations, some consequences have already occurred. The increase in scrapped TV “entailed the execution of greater interventions, in terms of both the frequency of withdrawals and the points served, which the WEEE management system has so far absorbed with a complex and exceptional organizational effort in order to ensure the best possible continuity of service “they explain, underlining however that” with the approach of the transition deadlines, the rate of replacement of TV sets by citizens has undergone a strong increase and therefore this commitment it is no longer sufficient to guarantee the withdrawal of the TVs from the collection points, be they public or private “. In fact, it is feared that with the Christmas holidays and discounts the pace of scrapping may increase further.

“The numerous extraordinary management difficulties generated by this situation in the storage, collection and transport phases risk completely blocking the WEEE system “ for this reason, the associations ask that “exceptionally and limited to the period deemed necessary, a measure is identified and adopted that allows to temporarily increase the quantities and maximum storage times envisaged for the treatment plants, for the Grouping Locations managed by the Distribution and for the Municipal Collection Centers for this waste “.