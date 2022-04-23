The new film that will reunite Matt Damon and Ben Affleck

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck They are those two high school friends who wanted to succeed together and they succeeded. Both are two successful actors and in the case of Aflleck also has shown to have a remarkable talent behind the cameras. But this duo has the same talent and chemistry to perform together as they do to co-write wonderful stories. Proof of this is the Oscar they won for Best Screenplay for The unstoppable Will Hunting in 1998 or his recent medieval story directed by Ridley Scott, the last duel. Between the two tapes more than 20 years have passedhowever luckily it won’t take that long to see them work together again, since according to The Hollywood Reporter are preparing a biopic about former Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro.

Sports dramas work very well in the face of the Oscars and if not tell it to Williams method that without being anything splendid, managed to be nominated for Best Picture and that earned him a statuette for Will Smith. Behind the scenes we will have Affleck, who directs, co-stars, writes and produces the story, and Damon, less on the subject of production, you will work in the same fields as your colleague.

Matt Damon will play Sonny Vaccaro, who was a Nike executive in the 1980s. But Why is this character in the world of advertising so interesting? Well, because Vaccaro was chasing Michael Jordan until he managed to sign him. A sports relationship between brand and athlete that forever changed the way great athletes related to brands.

If Damon will be Vaccaro, Affleck will play the Nike co-founder and billionaire Phil Knight. The basketball star’s parents will also appear on the film, as well as former coaches, advisers and very close friends. close to 23 of the Jordan. The player, however, will never appear on the screen, but will be set as a mythical figure that is never fully shown.

before this new film connectionMatt Damon and Ben Affleck have other releases ahead of them, such as a brief return of Aflleck as Batman in Flashand Damon’s cameo return in Thor: Love and Thunderrepeating his “theater role” loki. We have recently been able to see Affleck in two movies available on Amazon Prime Video; deep water with Ana de Armas and The bar of high hopes.