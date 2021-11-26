The new variant is already in Europe. “Now update the vaccines”

The first case of a new variant of the coronavirus, B1.1.529, also known as Omicron variant. The scientific community has found the first cases of this in southern Africa.

According to what was announced by the Uz Lueven University polyclinic, a young unvaccinated woman who, after a trip to Egypt with a stopover in Turkey, showed symptoms 11 days after returning. The Belgian Minister of Health, Frank Vandenbroucke, also confirmed the new variant. Meanwhile theWHO, the World Health Organization, which met immediately today, questioned the seriousness of the variant. According to the first analysis, it was defined to understand if it was defined as “worrying” and not simply of interest. This means that it carries a higher risk of reinfection.

Virologist Tulio de Oliveira, in an urgently called press conference, said: “ Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which is of concern in South Africa “. This, moreover, specified the scientist” has a large number of mutations “. There is talk of more than ten, a number far from the two of the Delta and three of the Beta.

This was also echoed by epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove who confirmed the concerns since “ when you have so many mutations – he explains – this is likely to have an impact on how the virus behaves “. This does not automatically mean that this new variant is dangerous. The experts immediately got to work and explained that it will take at least several days before giving an exhaustive answer on what its impact may be. Also because at the moment” there are less than 100 complete sequences available “. In addition to South Africa, a place where cases are on the rise and almost all provinces have been affected, some sporadic cases have also been found in neighboring countries such as Botswana and Hong Kong (a traveler returning from the South Africa).

Before launching alarmisms, however, the director of the Institute of Molecular Genetics of the National Research Council, Giovanni Maga, wanted to underline a not indifferent aspect: “ What we can highlight is that the variant appears to have been selected in immunosuppressed people, with a weaker immune response. In the South African region – continues Maga – the incidence of HIV is much higher than in most of the world “Without forgetting that the vaccination rate in South Africa is around 24%.

In addition, the EMA, the European Medicines Agency said it is still too early to say whether new vaccines against the South African Covid variant are needed.

The responses of politics

Immediately the Great Britain it has suspended air links with South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, and Eswatini. Israel made the same inevitable decision as the Israeli health ministry said today that it has detected the first case of the new variant and that there are two other suspects. “ We are one step away from declaring a state of emergency “commented Prime Minister Naftali Bennet.

Me too’European Union she did not stand by and watch. Ursula von der Leyen asked member countries to cut off air links with the nations most at risk to “limit the spread” of the variant. “ The European Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to interrupt air travel from the Southern African region due to variant B.1.1.529 “, declared the president of the European Commission.

The @EU_Commission will propose, in close coordination with Member States, to activate the emergency brake to stop air travel from the southern African region due to the variant of concern B.1.1.529. – Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) November 26, 2021

So it was done, even Italy blocked arrivals from African countries most at risk.

“Update vaccines”

Always von der Leyen, regarding the vaccine, he then wanted to underline: “ European Union contracts with manufacturers stipulate that the vaccine must be immediately updated to new variants that emerge. Europe has taken precautions “.