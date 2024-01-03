The New York Yankees have had the perfect 2024 MLB offseason.

New York Yankees acts as one of the teams that will fight for the title World Series at the end of 2024. This despite the fact that there was nothing to register a campaign in 2023, as New Yorkers finished fourth in the rankings American League East Division with an 82–80 record and missed the postseason.

What happened at the winter market increased the enthusiasm of fans New York Yankees I’m looking forward to the coming season Major League Baseball (MLB).

Arrival of the Dominican superstar Juan Sotolike a Mexican gardener Alex Verdugo It was news. But there were more additions, given that the pitchers Victor Gonzalez and Cody Morrislike a Colombian buddy Jeter Downs and Dominican Republic Oscar Gonzalezthey will also dress in uniform Yankees.

New York Yankees add to team via trade

All of this was possible without finalizing any players through free agency. Soto arrived by exchange from San Diego Padressuch as Executioner from Boston Red Sox. Victor Gonzalez arrived via transaction with Los Angeles Dodgers, And Morris came from Cleveland Guardians. Bye Oscar Gonzalez and Downes They were acquired through refusals.

Journalist Jeff Passan on social media indicated that New York Yankees They are one of four teams that have yet to spend a single dollar on free agent players. Joined this list Colorado Rockieswhich finished with a 59-103 record in 2023, Miami Marlinsleading group last year, and Chicago Cubs.

What was done Yankees contrasts with what has been done Los Angeles Dodgerspicture that won the battle for the pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamotoand this also amounted to a historic agreement of 700 million with Shohei Ohtani. Both teams look like candidates for the October party, and each stands out in their respective leagues.

Until now New York Yankees is part of this list. However, the situation could change before the trade deadline.