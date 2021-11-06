Tech

the news of November 6th

Also this weekend, our usual appointment is back with the main news that in the last seven days have embraced the world of digital terrestrial. There are so many changes, and let’s go and see them together.

Starting from Abruzzo, it was scrapped the Mux Rete 8: the broadcasters present within it have been moved to the Mux Intesa Abruzzo. These are Rete8, Rete8 Sport, TVSei, LaqTV 73, Rete8 News24, Telemare, InfoMediaNews, Rete8 Salute, La TV, LaQTV 573 and LAQ TV. Also in Abruzzo, we also report the addition of the Carpe Diem channel in high definition MPEG-4 to the LCN 162 on the Mux TeleMax.

As regards the news concerning Liguria, we point out that the Genova Meravigliosa channel present at position 216 and present in the Mux Liguria TV and Mux Telecupole is now broadcast in high definition with a resolution of 1920×1088 pixels.

In Lombardy, on the other hand, the Telemilano, NBC Milano, MS Sport, Radio Punto TV and Radio Delta International channels were added, all broadcast in MPEG-2 H.264.

With the passing of the days, meanwhile, the date of the switch off to DVB-T2 is approaching. Yesterday on these pages we have indicated some advice on which DVB-T2 decoder to buy and what to do to avoid unnecessary or wrong purchases. Obviously we will report on these pages all the main news.

