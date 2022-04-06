The Northman: what the first critics say about the new film by Robert Eggers

One of the weighty releases this month is The Northmanthe new film by Robert Eggers, the person in charge of the acclaimed horror films witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019). This new bet by the American director is a free adaptation based on the viking legend that inspired Hamlet shakespeare.

The Northman has an important cast to carry out its history, there we find Alexander Skargard What Amletha Viking prince seeking revenge for the death of his father, the King Horwendil interpreted by Ethan Hawke. Nicole Kidman puts himself in the role of queen GudrunAmleth’s mother; Willem Dafoe What Heimir the Fool and Anya Taylor-Joy What Olga. They complete the cast claes bang (The Square) as fjölnirthe artist björk What Seeress and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain from GoT) as Thorfinnr.

Since the first previews of the film arrived, such as trailers or posters, it was clear that Eggers took a break from terror to enter a wild, visceral and obviously epic project. To make the film as accurate as possible, Eggers collaborated with Icelandic writer Sjón.

The Northman will arrive at the end of the month, but the specialized press has already had access to the film, so the first reviews which converge in that this Nordic story is brutal, wild and ambitious.

This is what the critics say:

Erik Davis from fandango and Rotten Tomatoes commented: “ Robert Eggers’ The Northman is hauntingly visceral and super-engaging. You definitely won’t be able to take your eyes off this blood-soaked revenge story. Alexander Skarsgård is a ferocious BEAST at all times. Nicole Kidman has a couple of scenes that blew me away. Bold and diabolical”

Brandon Davis from comicbook.com wrote: “The Northman is viciously and relentlessly good. It’s quite an amazing achievement. Alexander Skarsgård is crazy about that performance. The man becomes an animal. Robert Eggers delivers violent, gripping, and unforgettable levels of immersion. really well done“.

Steven Weintraub from Collider detailed: “The Northman is amazing. A magical blend of Robert Eggers. Amazing cinema and fantastic performances. I can’t wait to see her again”.

For its part, Perri Nemiroff from Collider expressed: “The Northman is AWESOME. Skarsgård is brimming with revenge-driven ferocity from start to finish. I loved the choice to capture so much action (and dialogue-heavy beats) in one shot. Let the exceptional cast shine and make sure you feel every ounce of this movie’s passion and aggression.”.

Germain Lussier from Gizmodo commented: “Robert Eggers has made his Gladiator. A satisfying and emotional revenge epic that kept me guessing and engaged with his beautiful language, mythology and cinematography. Smaller than the trailers seem, but still powerful and moving”.

Skargård gets all the attention.

Director Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead) was also able to see the film and commented: “I was excited to fully immerse myself in the blood and lava flows of The Northman. Robert Eggers’ epic of Viking revenge is superbly done on a huge canvas, but still has all the meticulous craftsmanship and wild imagination of his previous films. See it on the bigger screen”.

The Northman will be available in theaters next April, the 21st for Latin America and the April 22 for United States and Spain.

