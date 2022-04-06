Entertainment

The Northman: what the first critics say about the new film by Robert Eggers

Photo of James James11 hours ago
One of the weighty releases this month is The Northmanthe new film by Robert Eggers, the person in charge of the acclaimed horror films witch (2015) and The Lighthouse (2019). This new bet by the American director is a free adaptation based on the viking legend that inspired Hamlet shakespeare.

The Northman has an important cast to carry out its history, there we find Alexander Skargard What Amletha Viking prince seeking revenge for the death of his father, the King Horwendil interpreted by Ethan Hawke. Nicole Kidman puts himself in the role of queen GudrunAmleth’s mother; Willem Dafoe What Heimir the Fool and Anya Taylor-Joy What Olga. They complete the cast claes bang (The Square) as fjölnirthe artist björk What Seeress and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (The Mountain from GoT) as Thorfinnr.

