The official trailer for season 2 with William Jackson Harper

The comedy anthology returns with new episodes and a new love story on HBO Max on October 28th.

How do you restart and get back into the game after a divorce? Marcus Watkins played by will try to figure it out William Jackson Harper in the second season of Love Life. The romantic comedy of Sam Boyd returns to the United States, on HBO Max, the October 28 with a new love story after that of the first season which starred Anna Kendrick. The streaming video service has released the official trailer of the new episodes, which you see below.

Love Life: The plot of the second season

The second season of Love Life follows William Jackson Harper (Emmy nominated for The Good Place), a man who comes out of a long relationship and is forced to get back into the game once again to find what he thought he had already found, that is, his soul mate. The first season had instead focused on Darby, a young woman looking for love in the chaos of New York City. Her story is over but in the trailer we review her as she offers some sage advice to Marcus as he attempts to rebuild his life after the unexpected implosion of his marriage.

The cast: New faces and returns

The cast of the second season also includes Jessica Williams (The Daily Show), Punkie Johnson (Saturday Night Live), Chris “Comedian CP” Powell (Detroiters), and recurring guest stars Arian Moayed (Succession), Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy) And John Earl Jelks (On Becoming a God in Central Florida). The narrator of the story will also change: Keith David (Community) will happen to Leslie Manville in the role. However, even if not full-time, several actors we have already seen in the first season will return: in addition to Kendrick (who also remains executive producer of the series) there will be Zoë Chao in the role of Sara, Peter Vack in Jim’s, Sasha Compére as Mallory e Nick Thune like Magnus.

Meanwhile, those wishing to recover the first season of Love Life, in Italy you can find it in streaming on TIMvision.