The Oliver Onions are back

AGI “Future Memorabilia” is the title of the disc that brings the Oliver Onions back to the record distribution chain, a Roman duo who went down in history for unforgettable soundtracks of films that have now become cult of our cinema in the 70s and 80s. “They kept calling him Trinity”, “Even the angels eat beans”, “Giovannona Coscialunga dishonored with honor”, “Otherwise we get angry”, “Three tigers against three tigers”, “The two almost flat super feet”, “Big foot African “,” They called him Bulldozer “,” An extraterrestrial sheriff … little extra and very terrestrial “,” Banana Joe, “Bomber”, “Eye, evil eye, parsley and fennel”, “The coach in the ball”, “Mezzo right, half left ”… these are just some of the titles whose music was signed by the brothers Guido and Maurizio De Angelis.

A very precise sound, which has remained imprinted in history, capable of merging with the same images it accompanied, sometimes even going beyond the images, beyond the seen, guiding the viewer’s mind in a path, alas, backwards, towards a cinema that it no longer exists, paradoxically accompanied by music that perhaps, in reality, does not yet exist.

Because the Oliver Onions did in the ’70s what not even today you get to do with such lighting. In “Future Memorabilia” they reprise, in the company of illustrious guests, from Tommaso Paradiso and Claudio Baglioni to Elio and Le Storie Tese and David Hasselhoff, some of those soundtracks that have made them immortal all over the world. It cannot really be considered a dip in the past, although listening to someone may give rise to a physiological nostalgia for the past, especially the times of the films of Bud Spencer and Terence Hill; but in reality it is enough to close your eyes, try to forget names, surnames, stage names and films, to find yourself in a dimension that certainly cannot be placed back in time but, if anything, forward.

Keep reading

But have you ever noticed that you are so advanced…?

“Thank you, we did it in a rush, as we did it. Compared to what we do today, it may be. We really wanted to introduce new elements that probably anticipated what came later as a sound. Tommaso Paradiso he has an authentic nostalgia for that period of cinema, I guess he had a lot of fun being part of the project … That’s why we chose him, he has always shown us too to follow our things, to be a big fan, we were very happy to have involved him and he was delighted to be involved in this record. Claudio Baglioni, on the other hand, had already recorded “Sandokan” in “Anime in Gioco” in ’97 … It is a very renewed guise that is much closer to that of Claudio Baglioni Brilliant idea of ​​reinterpreting your “La la la la lalla” with Elio and Le Storie Tese … among other things this music hides an anecdote, Bud Spencer improvised his part, is that correct? tta was just the “La la la la lalla”, then during the shooting, however, there was a stop, a pause, in which you had to frame another character, the killer, then we asked him to do something and he invented that I sound with my lips, that “Ba, ba, ba, baaa” “

What did you like about the world of cinema?

“Everything was our world. Music lovers as we were and as we still are, the possibility of putting our music in a film was a party for us. Even though we worked hard we did not feel the tiredness, the enthusiasm we put into finding solutions, alternatives, themes … this was all fuel that charged us. How did your creative process work at the time? Did they send you the film, the script … and then you put on the music? They always gave us the script and we had to understand the spirit, the mood, of the film. Then we often went to the set to understand better, but in the end when we had the shot we studied it and sometimes they went in one direction or another. Then the director also gave us some general indications, the approach with the director and producers was necessary.

I was reading the list of films you worked on, I see that in 1987 you stopped, maybe something happened, but I can’t help but notice that it is also a period in which cinema is starting to be different, this is what influenced the your career?

“Certainly cinema has also changed, many types of films have no longer been produced, directors with whom we had worked had stopped, but we have always continued to do our job, we have only moved to television; from this point of view in the 90s we also did well-known series, there was the period of “Il Maresciallo Rocca”, the period of “Incantesimo”, which lasted 10 years, for which we also refused to do any other work. , of course, the cinema had changed and the genres that once went did not find space in production companies “.

What is the film you have put to music that you are most proud of?

“The answer may seem obvious but we say” By grace received “, because it is the first, it is the one that gave us the incentive to continue. Obviously we are proud of having participated in the success of the film, even the music was very much liked It is an emotional reason, but also a logical and chronological one, but that was the first one, then all the other films came and they are all our children and you cannot tell one child that he is more a child than the other.

Which director would you like to work with today?

“We would like to work with a director who would like to entrust us with a thematic work, because in recent times the tendency is to offer only music that gives superficial emotions, which do not enter your heart, as it once was, when once upon a time there was the recourse to the classical theme. Maybe I’d like to work with Sollima’s son, because he’s a good director, but we’ve never met. But never say never. “