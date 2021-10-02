The Other of Others. Sandro Miller’s women between seriality and identity – Exhibition – Milan – Expowall Gallery







© Sandro Miller / Gallery FIFTY ONE | Sandro Miller, Deja H. # 2, Chicago, 2017-scaled



Place: Expowall Gallery

Street address: Via Curtatone 4

Timetables: Wednesday – Thursday – Friday from 15.00 to 19.00 and by appointment

Curators: Anne Morin

Ticket cost: The exhibition spaces can be accessed by presenting the Green pass

Telephone for information: +39 02 87287961

Official site: http://www.expowallgallery.com



From 30 September to 17 December 2021, Expowall Gallery in Milan pays tribute to Sandro Miller (Elgin, Illinois, 1958), one of the great masters of contemporary photography.

The exhibition, entitled The Other of Others. Sandro Miller’s women between seriality and identity, curated by Anne Morin, created in collaboration with Gallery Fifty One, is one of the events of the Milano Photo Festival, and presents thirty works by the American photographer, drawn from three of his most celebrated projects – Crowns, Atropa, Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich – who explore the female universe from different angles and perspectives.

With his works, Sandro Miller delves into a female ontology that eliminates similarities and analogies in favor of difference and multiplicity.

In the series Crowns, for example, he portrays black women styled with gorgeous hairstyles, through which they affirm their freedom to choose how to embellish themselves and express their creativity through the cuts of their hair. They are photographs also characterized by a great historical and social significance. While African Americans in general have been subjected to centuries of racial hatred and oppression in the United States, in particular, women of color have not always enjoyed the freedom to wear their hair as they please.

In the loop Atropa, instead, Miller, managing to recreate, after months of experimentation, the faded and degraded effect typical of aged photographs, portrays female bodies that seem to be transformed into primitive sculptures, which take the form of the goddess Pomona, Hellenistic busts or even Pompeian finds.

In Malkovich Malkovich Malkovich, avails himself of the complicity of his friend John Malkovich who interprets some of the most recognizable female portraits in the history of photography; here is the great actor transforming himself into the twins of Diane Arbus, into an unlikely Marilyn by Andy Warhol, into Meryl Streep by Annie Leibovitz or into the model of the opera Larmes de Verre by Man Ray.

Sandro Miller (Elgin, Illinois, 1958). Biographical notes

At the age of sixteen, after seeing Irving Penn’s work, Sandro Miller knew he wanted to be a photographer. Mostly self-taught, Miller relied on the books of the masters of photography. Through their images he learned the art of composition, lighting and portrait.

More than thirty years later Sandro is one of the most successful advertising photographers in the United States.

Among his campaigns we mention: Adidas, Allstate Insurance, American Express, Anheuser-Busch, BMW, Champion, Coca-Cola, Dove, Gatorade, Honda, Milk, Microsoft, Miller / Coors, Motorola, Nike, Nikon, Pepsi, Pony, UPS US Army, the Army of the United States of America.

