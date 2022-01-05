The outburst of Cassano’s wife: “Vaccinated and in hospital. Just c …”

Fear for Antonio Cassano. The 39-year-old former footballer was hospitalized atSan Martino Hospital of Genoa for complications due to COVID-19.

The former Bari Vecchia talent spent the last days of the past year and this early 2022 in forty due to the contagion but the worsening of his state of health required more checks and specific medical attention. At the moment the conditions are not serious or life threatening but the former Sampdoria striker, who is in the infectious disease department, is followed by the team of Professor Matteo Bassetti, where he underwent antiviral drug therapy Remdevisir.

To dispel all anxiety he thought about it Salvatore Giuffrida, the general manager of the Ligurian hospital. The conditions of Cassano, hospitalized since January 2, immediately improved and “tomorrow he will come home” , he assured theHandle. “When he arrived he had one saturation at 95“. Cassano after consulting the attending physician called the hospital. “He went directly to the infectious disease ward and was taken over by Professor Bassetti. He arrived – explains the director Giuffrida – across the fast track protocol, signed with general practitioners who report almost certain cases of covid avoiding the patient to go to the emergency room by streamlining the path and lightening the emergency room “.

At first rumors emerged according to which Cassano was not vaccinated and his condition was critical, but his wife, Carolina Marcialis, he flatly denied on Instagram. From the stories shared on his account he was keen to deny some inaccurate details: “Antonio is in the hospital and he’s fine. Second thing he’s vaccinated with two doses and I’m glad that one wakes up in the morning and decides to write the c **** he wants. The clowns maybe in other situations thanks! “.

In recent days, the former water polo player had explained on social media the moment that the family is experiencing and how the news of the positivity upset the management of everyday life. “I am negative and children too. Antonio is positive and he is in isolation for days”. Then he had also added other details: “Since December 24, all 4 have slept in a different room and ate in shifts to avoid contagion”.

