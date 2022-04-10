The outstanding Cuban judoka Estela Rodríguez passed away

The Cuban sports movement mourns the death of the outstanding judoka Estela Virgen Rodríguez Villanuevaone of the greatest athletes of that sport.

Born on November 12, 1967 in Palma Soriano, Santiago de Cuba, she was part of a golden generation of Cuban judo, among which she stood out as the first world champion with the title in the Open division, in Belgrade 1989.

In his brilliant track record are the two silver medals at the Olympic Games in Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 in the then +72 kg division. In addition, he won four medals at the Pan American Games, including the two gold medals at the 1991 Havana event in the +72 kg and Open categories.

Likewise, he won innumerable prizes in other international competitions. She was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the Pan American Judo Confederation.

Throughout her career, she was chosen among the best 100 Cuban athletes in the 20th century.

She worked as a coach for the national pre-selections and at the Martyrs of Barbados Sports Complex, in Alamar, Havana.

The famous athlete died as a result of a cardiac arrest at the 26 Surgical Clinical Hospitalwhere he had been admitted due to conditions associated with the diabetes he suffered from.

His body will be cremated and transferred to Santiago de Cuba. Extend your heartfelt condolences to family, friends and the entire sports family.

(Taken from JIT)