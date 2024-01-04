The owner of this valuable coin was awarded $2,000 by mistake.

The urgency to acquire the best collectibles for numismatics lovers in our country has led to the emergence of piquant offers for various coins, especially for one specific one. This is a US 1 cent coin.

There are as many coins and banknotes as there are civilizations in the world. But not everyone can collect these items. Although this practice is as old as money itself, not everyone knows about it. numismatics and relics worth thousands or millions of dollars.

A mistake makes a penny very valuable

In this sense, there are many fans who appreciate the real and symbolic value of these elements, especially those that have been created with special characteristics, as is currently the case with the US one cent coin, which can cost up to 2 thousand dollars. .

This currency The US 1 cent worth up to 2 thousand dollars is the so-called Double Die Lincoln Penny, created in 1955. This item was sold on the online trading site eBay for this price because it has a special characteristic: a small error.

The error in question is a penny Lincoln, according to the specialized website The Spruce, is transferred to the double die with which it was printed at the US Mint. That is why it is one of the most desirable. A manufacturing problem arose when the die design was duplicated during the centering process.

In conclusion, this long-time collector’s item features identical artwork slightly off-center. This is what creates the “double” effect and is why it got its name in the jargon of collectors and numismatics.

