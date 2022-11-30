Entertainment

The particular dramatic series starring Michelle Monaghan

The fun thing about series is that they allow you to develop great stories, whether they are real or science fiction. In this case the series Messiah presents an idea that is somewhat transgressive and that caused a great deal of commotion due to its content.

The series landed on Netflix in January 2020 and due to its daring premise it caught the attention of users. Messiah has a season available on the platform and its plot develops in 10 episodes. The story follows CIA agent Eva Geller who is in charge of investigating a mysterious and charismatic man whose followers claim that she can perform miracles. Abruptly this person begins to generate a great spiritual movement, the political turmoil escalates more and more with his presence. Some believe that he is a con man while others present him as a divine entity.

