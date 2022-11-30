The particular dramatic series starring Michelle Monaghan

The fun thing about series is that they allow you to develop great stories, whether they are real or science fiction. In this case the series Messiah presents an idea that is somewhat transgressive and that caused a great deal of commotion due to its content.

The series landed on Netflix in January 2020 and due to its daring premise it caught the attention of users. Messiah has a season available on the platform and its plot develops in 10 episodes. The story follows CIA agent Eva Geller who is in charge of investigating a mysterious and charismatic man whose followers claim that she can perform miracles. Abruptly this person begins to generate a great spiritual movement, the political turmoil escalates more and more with his presence. Some believe that he is a con man while others present him as a divine entity.

The story was created by Michael Petroni, an Australian director and writer known for his work as a screenwriter on films such as The Rite or The Book Thief. In turn, the series stars Michelle Monaghan, Mehdi Dehbi and accompanying Jane Adams, Beau Bridges Y John Ortiz.

Messiah It is set in the Middle East and the United States and portrays the popular upheaval generated by Al-Masih, the figure played by Dehbi, and the role of the CIA against this revolutionary character, whose intentions are unknown. What is captivating and intriguing about the story is the interesting question it raises about how the appearance of a supposed messiah would be received in a modern world.

Due to its controversial plot, the series aroused several controversies, even several countries prohibited it from being released. However, spokespersons for the platform clarified that it is a science fiction series and that it does not try to be based on any religion or character.

Agent Geller is in charge of investigating this important figure. Photo: IMDB

The plot is captivating and it is difficult to leave the story after a single chapter. He also manages to constantly surprise viewers with unexpected twists. And the series created by Petroni does not leave aside the political side and the tensions between the countries of the Middle East and the United States.

Actor Debhi plays Al-Masih. Photo: IMDB

In any case, it should be noted that the series was canceled due to Netflix after one season. In large part, this is due to the pandemic caused by Covid-19 and the cost of production, which involved filming in various countries with actors from all over the world. Nevertheless, Messiah is a different proposal with a great actress like Monaghan who presents a peculiar plot that leaves the viewer reflecting on current beliefs, the political and religious impact that the appearance of a messiah would have on modern society.