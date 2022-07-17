Entertainment

The perfect Margot Robbie sandals to combine with jeans

margot robbie She is a muse for brands like Chanel and inspires her fans on social media at every step, every time she shares a post on Instagram or steps on a red carpet. Today we analyze what a youth basic looks like: flip flops with jeans.

With her style polished by stylist Kate Young, one of the most respected in Hollywood, the talented 32-year-old achieved a sophisticated style of dress, with just the right flashes of trend and her own personal touch.

