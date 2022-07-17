The perfect Margot Robbie sandals to combine with jeans

margot robbie She is a muse for brands like Chanel and inspires her fans on social media at every step, every time she shares a post on Instagram or steps on a red carpet. Today we analyze what a youth basic looks like: flip flops with jeans.

With her style polished by stylist Kate Young, one of the most respected in Hollywood, the talented 32-year-old achieved a sophisticated style of dress, with just the right flashes of trend and her own personal touch.

Margot Robbie: her version of the relaxed jeans + sandals combo

Urban and casual Margot. Font. fashion

They say in the world of fashion and styling that to know how elegant someone is in essence, you have to see them in jeans Y flip flops. So if we look at margot robbie we must say that he has the gift.

The brand new protagonist of “Barbie, the movie” anticipates the trend of flip flops Birkenstock together with a simple personal style, which bets on naturalness and comfy fashion, with garments that will be the key to get through the hottest season.

Together with a mom jean in light blue, loose but tight to the body, and in a cropped key, margot robbie It looks true to its simple style but without losing elegance.

Related news

The Australian air goes perfectly with the summery and light style that she wears and the formula is to opt for light, neutral colors that are easy to combine: high-waisted, comfortable, straight jeans, a flowing blazer, a simple flat top and the absolute protagonists: the flip flops Brickstock in nude tone.

Urban and casual, relaxed and cool margot robbie She combines her outfit with a tote bag that shows a print of brushstrokes in pink tones and gives a naive, natural and artistic imprint to a look in which, although light tones predominate, that detail shines and becomes the right touch of color and necessary.

We can notice that the jeans They have a vintage touch reminiscent of what Lady Di used in the 90s to go simple and comfortable, but on trend.

Thank you Margot Robbie, for this elegant look inspiration and for answering what are the flip flops perfect for those retro jeans that we all have in the wardrobe waiting for their turn for a relaxed date or a walk around town!

In a nude tone, all the shoes stylize. Try this trick! Font. fashion

In short, it is possible to be comfortable, elegant and stylish at the same time, like Margot Robbie.

Combining these flip flops in light colors with jeans In a vintage key that you like the most, following the lines of comfort in the design and the fullness of the colors, let the prints rest for a moment and try this amazing look!

Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, always.