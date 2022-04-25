The photo of Luis Miguel with Hanna Jaff that sparks rumors that “El Sol” celebrated his birthday with the socialite

Luis Miguel would have celebrated his 52nd birthday in the company of the socialite Hanna Jaff.

This follows after the young woman posted a very special thanks to the interpreter on social networks.

“Happy Birthday Luis Miguel! You’re a great person, friend and icon. Thanks a lot“Jaff, 35, wrote next to an image next to “El Sol” on the balcony of what would be a restaurant at night.

Hanna Jasmin Jaff Bosdet, born in California into a wealthy family with Mexican and Kurdish roots, grew up in Tijuana.

She had already been related to the idol five years ago, when they met in San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, where they met. Around that time it was reported that she had had an affair shortly before with Cristian castro.

Likewise, she married Harry Roper-Curzon, cousin of Princesses Eugenia and Beatrice of York, but after 16 months they controversially separated. between accusations of racism, domestic violence and blackmail.

The businesswoman and philanthropist heads the Jaff Foundation for Education, which contributes to the schooling of underprivileged children. She promotes a solidarity clothing brand, We Are One, whose profits are invested in the fight against discrimination. She also worked at the CEN of the PRI and participated in the Netflix reality show Made in Mexico.

Will there be romance at the door?

