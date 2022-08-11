The Police carry out “one of the largest seizures” of weapons, ammunition and drugs in two residences in Santurce

The Police Bureau carried out today, Wednesday, “one of the largest seizures” of weapons, ammunition and drugs in residences in San Juan, reported the commissioner Antonio Lopez Figueroa.

The intervention began at around 11:30 in the morning in two abandoned houses in Villa Palmeras, in Santurce.

There, they seized over 20 rifles, all altered to fire automatically, two of them with noise suppressors (silencers). And eight pistols, all also altered to fire automatically. Also, about 20,000 ammunition.

Likewise, they occupied countless magazines of 150 ammunition each, some of them still unwrapped; bulletproof vests; police uniforms; new private slats with labels; a government tablet; broadcast radios; and drugs such as: marijuana, cocaine, pills and heroin.

“It is one of the largest seizures that has been made in the Police in recent years, in this type of intervention”said López Figueroa from the General Headquarters in Hato Rey.

Later, in a publication on social networks, the Bureau pointed out that it would be the Stockpile of weapons and ammunition occupied “largest of this decade”.

According to the commissioner, the investigations indicate that the firearms would be linked to recent murders in San Juan, Carolina and Bayamón.

Part of the arsenal seized in what authorities have described as “the largest of this decade.” (Jose Karlo Pagan Negron)

At the moment, the authorities have not managed to arrest the owners of the shipment. However, the head of the Uniformed anticipated arrests in the coming weeks.

“As long as people continue to be murdered in Puerto Rico, regardless of whether they are involved in drug trafficking, we are going to continue doing our investigative work. These are the police officers that no one sees because they are in civilian clothes doing this type of investigation. We are going to continue”, assured López Figueroa.

“My thing is to value life. That these individuals who are in continuous criminal activity value the life of the human being. Regardless of what path they are on, it is a life that is lost,” she added.

The firearms will undergo ballistic analysis to compare them with shell casings found at criminal scenes in order to validate if they are compatible and link them to the crimes.

“We are going to be consistently attacking high-profile people, which was not done before,” said the colonel.

The operation was led by the head of the Auxiliary Superintendence of Special Operations, Carlos H. Cruz Burgosand agents from the Criminal Intelligence and Arrests Division of the Police, the San Juan Motorized Unit, the San Juan Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) and the federal agency for National Security Investigations (HSI) participated. ).