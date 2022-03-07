After 15 years of its premiere, ”I’m legend” will have one sequel that will bring back Will Smith. After in 2012 there was talk of a possible continuation, in this 2022 it is only possible to talk about something concrete.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. has given the green light to the hypothetical ”I am Legend 2″, with Will Smith rejoining as actor and producer. In addition, the veteran actor will be accompanied by Michael B Jordanwho will have a star role and will also carry out production tasks.

I am Legend 2: The post-apocalyptic sequel with Will Smith is official





However, on the script side, the return of Akiva Goldsmann, responsible for the script from the first movie. Until now, Smith, Jordan and Goldsman would be the only three elements confirmed for “I am Legend 2”.

Because the first film is based on a novel by Richard Matheson in the 1950s, we can expect that this sequel moves away from the story told in the book; since we will probably see the resurrection of Neville or the way they introduce the mysterious character of Jordan.

For now, Warner haven’t tried one yet release date.