The powerful weapons with which Ovidio Guzmán would have been captured by the Armed Forces

The National Guard in coordination with the Army had powerful weapons to confront those who accompanied Ovidio Guzmán (LEONARDO ESPINOZA AND ALEJANDRO ESCOBAR/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

This January 5, the Mexican authorities announced the capture of Ovidio Guzmánknown as The mousein Culiacan, Sinaloa. To achieve their apprehension, elements of the Armed forces they confronted a group of criminals who accompanied him, for which they would have had powerful weaponry.

Luis Cresencio Sandoval, head of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), reported that the National Guard (GN) supported the Army in the operation that led to the arrest of the son of El Chapo Guzman. Together they located vans with handmade armor and that, when proceeding to their revision, the GN agents were attacked.

The Secretary of National Defense pointed out that the National Guard team responded to the attack and after controlling the situation they apprehended Ovid Guzman. There is no official information about the details of the operation; however, the journalist José Luis Montenegro revealed the characteristics of the powerful weaponry that the authorities would have counted on.

Ovidio Guzmán López had in his possession powerful weapons exclusive to the Armed Forces (Illustration: Infobae / Jesús Avilés)

Tanks, armored vehicles and aircraft They would have formed part of the vehicles with which the agents repelled the attack by the hit men who were aboard the trucks type pick up handcrafted armored But without a doubt, the most powerful weapon they allegedly had in their possession was a six-barreled rotary machine gun articulated in a black hawk military helicopteras pointed out by Montenegro for independent in Spanish.

The artifact they would have had at their disposal is a M134 Minigun, from the United States. It is a high speed weapon with the ability to execute between 2 thousand and 6 thousand detonations per minute.

Ovid Guzman he was also heavily armed; the moment he was located among the attackers; had in his possession exclusive weapons of the Mexican Armed Forces.

The National Guard was the object of an attack by a group of criminals, including Ovidio Guzmán (File)

“After controlling the direct aggression against the security forces, Ovidio “N” was identified among the members of this criminal group, achieving his seizure in possession of exclusive weapons of the Mexican Army and Air Force,” detailed Cresencio Sandoval in Press conference.

This is the fourth child that Joaquín Guzmán Loera had with his second wife, named Griselda López. He began to be on the radar of the authorities since 2008year in which would have started trafficking drugs after the murder of his brother Edgar Guzmán López.

Since then The mouse would have been involved in marijuana and cocaine trafficking. He has also recently been accused of smuggling ephedrine and fentanyl.

But it was undoubtedly in 2019 when the name of Ovidio Guzmán caught national attention, because the trigger for the culiacanazo either Black Thursday, an operative unsuccessful carried out October 17 of that year. On that day, remembered as the blackest in the history of Sinaloa, the authorities managed to capture The mouse but he was released before the strong response of organized crime.

Ovidio Guzmán is remembered for having unleashed the “Culiacanazo” (PHOTO: CUARTOSCURO)

The release order by Ovidio Guzmán was Given by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, as revealed by the president himself. The decision was made before the terrible scenario: the hit men not only besieged the house where The mouse was stopped but also strategic points of the city.

The criminals blocked access with burned-out vehicles and locked up soldiers, federal agents and frightened citizens in the same perimeter ring, who took refuge in offices, schools, squares, restaurants and other people’s houses.

