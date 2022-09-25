The premiere of Avatar: The sense of water is approaching

Photo: Screenshot.

For December of this year, the premiere of the film Avatar: The sense of water is expected; James Cameron is the director.

Ten years ago Avatar was releasedone of the best films in the history of cinema, was one of the highest grossing.

The second part was announced for 2015, but as it is a very technical film, with great special effects, the premiere was delayed.

James Cameron already defends the three hours that ‘Avatar 2’ lasts before the movie’s even been released: “I can already imagine what they’re going to write in the reviews: ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie…’ It’s like, give me a fucking break. I’ve seen my kids sit down and watch five hour-long episodes in a row. Here’s the big social paradigm shift that needs to happen: It’s okay to get up to pee.”

After years of waiting there will finally be new adventures starring the Na’vi in ​​Pandora.

Avatar release date: The sense of water

The release date of ‘Avatar: The sense of water’ will be December 16, 2022. As confirmed from 20th Century Studios.

Also, there will be a re-release of the first film, ‘Avatar’, at the end of September. To remember or have a precedent!

Synopsis for “Avatar 2”

James Cameron has been giving us notes about her: “The story of the sequels will follow Jake, Neytiri and their children. It’s more of a family saga and their problems with humans.”

We will see new characters, new Pandora locations and, above all, the planet’s oceans. James Cameron is pioneering a new form of underwater filming, and plans to once again revolutionize the world of digital effects in film.

Producer Jon Landau made it clear: the film will focus on family. “This is the story of the Sully family and what one person does to keep their family together. Jake and Neytiri have a family in this movie, they are forced to leave their home, so they go outside and explore different regions of Pandora, spending time in the water, around the water, on the water… I think, the reason why The reason people turn to movies more than ever today is because they want to escape, to escape from the world we live in, to escape from the pressures that they have in their lives.”

The latest news, also said by Landau himself, they reveal that Sully’s family arrives at a reef where there will be a new clan, called Metkayina. The change of place will mean that the Sullys will not be in a safe environment, it will be both a cultural and environmental change. To his new family belongs Miles Socorro, alias Spider, a human boy played by Jack Champion.

Who acts in Avatar: The sense of water?

There’s Sam Worthington as Jake Sully. Who also starred in ‘Avatar’; revealed in a recent interview with Empire Magazine, how difficult it was to film submerged in water: “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. You’re dealing with the restrictions of free diving, the limitations of underwater motion capture, and you’re trying to maintain an emotional journey while innately fighting the fear of dying.”

Together with him they also return Zoe Saldana as Neytiri; Stephen Lang like General Miles Quaritch and Sigourney Weaver like Dr. Grace Augustine… although the latter is not entirely clear, since Weaver stated that he would play a new characterand that it would evolve throughout the sequels.

There is also the signing of Kate Winsletin a role we don’t know much about yet; Jamie Flatterswho will play Neteyam, one of Jake and Neytiri’s sons; Brittany Dalton, who will be the middle son Lo’ak; Y Trinity Blisswho will play his daughter Tuktirey.

In addition, there is a new signing: David Thewlis, the mythical Lupine in the ‘Harry Potter’ saga, who will play a Navi: “I am a blue thing that I did not understand very well when I spoke with Cameron. I was quite surprised that he offered it to me, but now I really want to see the result because those characters have a certain resemblance to the actors who played them. It’s fantastic!”.