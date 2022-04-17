‘The Prince of Egypt’: Movie’s Star-Studded Cast Includes Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum & More

the prince of egypt it was released in 1998 and was produced by DreamWorks Pictures. Since its launch in 1998, the prince of egypt It has remained popular for its animation, soundtrack, and the nostalgia it inspires. Because it is an animated film, some fans of the film may not realize just how many famous actors provided the voices for the characters in the prince of egypt. The cast of the film includes famous names like Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, and Steve Martin.

Val Kilmer, Patrick Stewart and Ralph Fiennes voice the characters in ‘The Prince of Egypt’

the prince of egypt is an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, a biblical story. In the film, Moses (Val Kilmer), the second son of Pharaoh Seti (Patrick Stewart), discovers that he is actually the son of a Hebrew slave. Moses then leads his people out of Egypt, going up against his foster brother, Ramses (Ralph Fiennes).

In addition to voicing Moses, Kilmer also provides the voice of God in the film. Kilmer is known for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1995. batman foreverand for his papers in top gun, The ghost and the darkY Alexander.

Moses’ adoptive brother Ramses, based on the historical figure Ramses II, is voiced by Fiennes. The actor is best known for playing Voldemort in the Harry Potter franchise. In the film, Fiennes also provided the singing voice for Ramses.

Stewart’s character, Pharaoh Seti, is only present in the first part of the film, but his voice work leaves a big impact. Outside the prince of egyptStewart is known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in multiple star trek launches and Charles Xavier in the X Men franchise.

Helen Mirren, known for her roles in The Queen, Elizabeth Iand the Fast and Furious franchise, said Moses’ adoptive mother, Queen Tuya.

Sandra Bullock and Jeff Goldblum are also part of the cast of ‘The Prince of Egypt’

In the prince of egyptMichelle Pfeiffer voices Tzipporah, the wife of Moses. Pfeiffer is best known for playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in batman returns. She also appeared in Scarface, hair sprayand joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Janet van Dyne/Wasp in 2018. Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Bullock voices Miriam, Moses’ sister. Bullock is an Academy Award winner and is known for her roles in miss Sympathy, The proposal, the blind sideY Gravity.

Goldblum is best known for his roles in the Jurassic Park Y Independence Day films. In the prince of egyptexpresses the brother of Moses, Aaron.

Danny Glover voices Tzipporah’s father, Jethro, in the prince of egypt. He is best known for his roles in the lethal weapon Films, angels in the fieldY The color Purple.

Steve Martin and Martin Short are a comedic duo in the film.

While the prince of egypt deals with complex issues, Martin and Martin Short provide comic relief as Hotep and Huy, high priests who work for Seti and Ramses. His song “Playing with the Big Boys” is a highlight of the film.

Grammy Award-nominated singer Ofra Haza, who died in 2000, voiced Moses, Miriam and Aaron’s mother Yocheved. Haza’s voice in the song “Deliver Us” by the prince of egypt bring emotional weight to the film.

