‘The Prince of Egypt’: Movie’s Star-Studded Cast Includes Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum & More

the prince of egypt it was released in 1998 and was produced by DreamWorks Pictures. Since its launch in 1998, the prince of egypt It has remained popular for its animation, soundtrack, and the nostalgia it inspires. Because it is an animated film, some fans of the film may not realize just how many famous actors provided the voices for the characters in the prince of egypt. The cast of the film includes famous names like Sandra Bullock, Jeff Goldblum, and Steve Martin.

Val Kilmer, Patrick Stewart and Ralph Fiennes voice the characters in ‘The Prince of Egypt’

the prince of egypt is an adaptation of the Book of Exodus, a biblical story. In the film, Moses (Val Kilmer), the second son of Pharaoh Seti (Patrick Stewart), discovers that he is actually the son of a Hebrew slave. Moses then leads his people out of Egypt, going up against his foster brother, Ramses (Ralph Fiennes).

