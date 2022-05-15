The Princess Diaries: Heather Matarazzo assures that “she is tired of fighting to survive” in Hollywood | Anne Hathaway | Eint | Famous

Heather Matarazzo, actress who played Lily, Anne Hathaway’s best friend in the youth comedy “The Princess Diaries”, caused great concern among her followers on social networks by launching a series of tweets (now deleted) where she expresses all the frustration she feels for her acting career in Hollywood.

What did Heather Matarazzo’s messages say?

Heather Matarazzo, The 39-year-old, who rose to fame starring in “Welcome to the Dollhouse” (1995) at 13, claimed to have reached his breaking point.

“I reached my limit with life today. I’ve reached my limit with whatever game the universe is playing. I finished. I’m tired”, wrote in the first of the tweets published on May 11.

11.5.2022

“I feel lost because I feel like I’ve done the job, for a long time, without complaining. I have taken the disappointments, the rejections, etc., and have argued that the rejection is a redirection. But today, something broke. I feel melted”, continuous.

11.5.2022

In another dramatic tweet, also deleted, Heather Matarazzo said that, after 30 years of career, she felt that she was “finished fighting just to survive” and asked to have only one successful project.

“I just need a win. A victory that changes my life. Because this is not all.” wrote the actress, whose most recent project is the horror saga “Scream 5″ (2022).

11.5.2022

Heather Matarazzo: “Twitter is not my friend”

After the commotion caused and the messages of support he received, Heather Matarazzo, published on May 13, a new message pointing out the four points that she will take with her in the future as a lesson after exposing her feelings on social networks.

1. Twitter is not my friend.

2. Instead of tweeting my feelings, what I will do is communicate directly with friends.

3. If I can’t reach my friends or feel like I can’t talk, I will write in my trusty journal.

4. My community is the best and I am very lucky.