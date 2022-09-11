“The proposal”, Saturday night on Andalusian TV

Andalusia Television emit this saturday 10 September, from 11:00 p.m.a romantic comedy American (“the proposition“) directed by Anne Fletcher in 2009 and starring in their leading roles by Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds and Malin Akerman.

Synopsis

Margaret (Sandra Bullock), a famous and influential editor from New York, due to a problem with her visa, is about to be deported to Canada, her native country. To avoid this, the cunning executive declares that she is engaged to her young assistant Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), whom she has subjected to all kinds of humiliation for years. Andrew is willing to participate in the farce, but he imposes some conditions. Thus, they both travel to Alaska for Margaret to meet his peculiar family, while an immigration agent follows in the couple’s footsteps, suspecting that the arrogant executive is preparing a marriage of convenience.

Original title The Proposal

Year 2009

Duration 107 minutes

Country USA

Address

Anne Fletcher

Screenplay Pete Chiarelli

Music Aaron Zigman

Photography Oliver Stapleton

Distribution

Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Malin Akerman, Craig T. Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, Betty White, Denis O’Hare, Oscar Nuñez, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Nouri, Gregg Edelman

producer Touchstone Pictures, Mandeville Productions

Gender Romance. comedy | Romantic comedy

Awards

2009: Nominated for Golden Globe: Best Actress, Comedy or Musical (Sandra Bullock)

2009: Satellite Awards: Nominated for Best Comedy Actress (Sandra Bullock)

2009: Nominated for Critics’ Choice Awards: Best Comedy

Broadcast date: Saturday, September 10, starting at 11:00 p.m., on Andalucía Televisión.