‘The protected’- premiere in theaters March 18









'The protected' is a action-suspense thriller made by Michael Keaton ('Birdman', 'Spotlight') Maggie Q ('Fantasy Island', The 'Divergent' series) and Samuel L Jackson ('The other bodyguard 2', 'Spiral: Saw').

About the movie

‘The protégé’ was the last film shot in Europe (United Kingdom) before confinement was decreed due to Covid-19. The team rushed to the max before stopping filming and, upon resuming activity, filming was completed in Nu Boyana Studios in Sofia (Bulgaria).

The address is provided by New Zealand director Martin Campbell (‘Casino Royale’, ‘Green Lantern’), and the American Richard Wenck (‘The Equalizer’, ‘The Mechanic’) signs the script.

According to the producer Rob Van Nordenthey chose Romania as main location for the shoot, firstly because of the tax credit and secondly because its capital, Bucharest, is a major international city with many ideal locations for the script. All the interiors were also shot in Bucharest.

According to the actress Maggie Q: “’The protected one’ combines a great script with a wonderful cast, hence the comedy always comes to light. She doesn’t take herself too seriously until she has to. When you’re dealing with serious things, you’re involved. But, when the moment is pleasant and relaxed, too. ¡Those transitions are very difficult! But, in ‘La protege’, it happens organically and I think that’s what I like and excites the most».

“The movie has great action momentsdynamic relationships, a lot of humor in the script, but they are also treated important topics that make you think and arouse real emotions. I for example, I cried watching the movie.”

Synopsis

Anna (Maggie Q), was rescued and trained In the Family Business When I Was Just a Girl, by Moody (Samuel L. Jackson), a legendary assassin, his mentor and father figure. 20 years later, Anna has become one of the killers hired most skillful on the planet.

When Moody is brutally murdered, Anna swears revenge and, for this, allies himself with Rembrandt (Michael Keaton)an enigmatic murderer.

As the two grow closer, the confrontation becomes more and more dangerous.

Address: Martin Campbell.

Year: United States, 2021.

Distribution: Maggie Q, Michael Keaton, Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Patrick, Ori Pfeffer, Ray Fearon, Madalina Anea, Florin Piersic Jr., Caroline Loncq, Velizar Binev, Ekaterina Baker, Cosmin Dominte, Jack Derges,

Production: Robert Van Norden, Moshe Diamant, Christopher Milburn, and Arthur Sarkissian.

Distribution: Vertex Cinema.

Premiere: March 18, 2022.

