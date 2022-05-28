The purchase of Zoe Saldana that shook the entire United States

Thanks to her performances in Avatar and Avengers: Endgame, Zoe Saldana established herself as the highest grossing actress in the world. These papers, in addition to making her known everywhere and opening the way to other jobs, allowed her to acquire a great economic fortune. Meet below, the ostentatious purchase made by the actress surprising all her fans.

May 28, 2022 1:48 p.m.

Zoë Saldana She is one of the most outstanding actresses of the moment. Recently, she comes from starring Live with Lin-Manuel Miranda Y The Adam Project beside Ryan Reynoldsbut it was his performances in Avatar and in the Marvel Cinematic Universewhich boosted the career of the actress.

We will see her again Neytiri in Avatar: The Way of Waterthe second installment of which, according to the director james cameron, could become a saga of four films. This character was part of the film released in 2009, which became the highest grossing film in history. Thanks to Neytiri, she he agreed to other great roles in addition to a nice fortune.

At the MCU, Saldana brought to life Gamora on various occasions. The adopted daughter of Thanoswas part of the Guardians of the Galaxywith whom he made his first appearance in 2014. For playing this character in this film, he added 100 thousand dollars to your bank account, but for doing it in Avengers: Infinity Warreceived a salary of 3 million dollars.

Thanks to high salaries like these, he was able to afford a huge luxury that surprised all the fans when they found out the bulky amount he spent. To be the owner of an incredible Audi R8 SpyderSaldana disbursed a figure of 132 thousand dollars. At this value, the Spyder became the most valuable car in his collection.

This German industry car has an engine under the hood. 4.2-liter V8 which is capable of generating a power of 430 horsepower. Thanks to these, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.8 seconds. In addition, this is the fastest car in the garage of the actress, it can reach a 300km/h top speed.