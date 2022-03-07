The Queen of the South 3 | Advance reveals what happened to Teresa Mendoza after the second season

The series starring Kate del Castillo will premiere its third season this year, where the Mexican will once again have to face powerful enemies.

the queen of the south will return to the screen this 2022 with its third season, which will continue the story of the powerful Theresa Mendozacharacter of Castle Kate.

In the second cycle of the series, the protagonist returned to face her old enemy Epifanio Vargas (Humberto Zurita)who found her after 4 years living in peace in Italy with her little daughter Sofia, to force her to help him with his presidential campaign.

During the course of the second season, Epiphany and Teresa they realize that everything that has happened had been organized by the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) and the United States government to take control of Mexico and drug trafficking.

In the last scene, after putting a temporary pause on her enemies, the Mexican finds herself living with her daughter again, far from what happened, on an island in Australia. However, in the final seconds, the peace of both is interrupted by the abrupt arrival of the police, ending with a scream from Sofia.

What will happen in the third season of La Reina del Sur?

In the new advance of the series it was revealed that Teresa will be in prison again. But this time, her sentence is reduced after the Mexican receives help to escape from prison.

After receiving a mysterious message with instructions, Mendoza becomes ill and was finally able to put his escape plan into action.

After coming out again, he meets Epifanio, the new president of Mexico, who took Teresa out of jail to help him take down the DEA.