The reaction of ‘Dibu’ Martínez when he saw Mexico in the Argentine group, “Easy, Easy!”

The Mexican National Team and Argentina will share Group C at the 2022 Qatar World Cup; so we will see one more chapter in the rivalry that has been presented in different international scenarios, with a balance in favor for the South Americans.

That is why the goalkeeper of the Albiceleste, Emiliano ‘Dibu’ Martínez took it well that the confrontation with Mexico took place, as he demonstrated on social networks, by sharing a video where he shows his happiness to see El Tri in the same group as Argentina.

“Easy, Easy!” Said the Premier League Aston Villa goalkeeper.

"Easy, Easy!" Said the Premier League Aston Villa goalkeeper.

Clearly for the Argentines to face Mexico is a ‘simple’ task, taking into account the possible rivals that could have touched them, who shared pot two of the World Cup draw with El Tri; that is why the ‘Dibu’ celebrated seeing the Aztec team in the same group.

Mexico and Argentina will meet in the second match of the World Cup, on November 26.